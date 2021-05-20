The Masked Singer Reveals 2 Stars' Identities Ahead of Season 5 Finale — Find Out Who Was Unmasked!

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.



With one week left until the Masked Singer season 5 finale, the final four brought their A-game in hopes of landing a spot in the top three.

Yeti began the semifinals by opening up in his clue package about his previously strained relationship with his father. "I grew up without my dad in the picture," Yeti revealed. "When he knocked on my door later in life, I made the choice to open the door and start that relationship."

The mythical creature did an energetic rendition of "Celebration" by Kool & the Gang. After every performance, each undercover celebrity gave one of the judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, plus guest panelist Darius Rucker — an additional clue to hint at their connection. Yeti gifted a surfboard reading "Santa Monica" to Scherzinger, 42, because of a time they "were rubbing elbows" in the California city.

Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Yeti garnered Justin Bieber, Marques Houston and Sisqó as guesses.

Black Swan slowed things down with a sentimental take on Dan + Shay's "Tequila." In the rare bird's clue package — which featured a maple leaf, an aquarium and a "Hello my name is 1" sign — Black Swan shared the advice they'd give to their younger self.

"Reflecting back, there's a lot I'd say to that younger swan," Black Swan said. "There may be a voice inside your head that tries to tear you down, make you feel like you're not good enough. There's times where you're going to believe it but don't. You are good enough."

Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Black Swan sent a VIP tag to Thicke, 44, because they once bumped into one another at an after party. The judges suggested Björk, Alanis Morissette and Carly Rae Jepsen for Black Swan.

Next, Chameleon talked in their clue package about the challenges of moving around frequently as a child. But that made the color-changing lizard resilient, and eventually Chameleon "trail-blazed my own path to create a brand that reached millions."

Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Chameleon jammed out to "Oh Boy" from Cam'Ron featuring Juelz Santana and then gave Rucker, 55, a snake. "We shared the stage and Phoenix was there," Chameleon said, referring to Caitlyn Jenner's Masked Singer getup. "The corn dogs were delicious."

That caused the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman to guess NFL player Larry Fitzgerald, while the rest of the panel tossed out rappers Riff Raff and 2 Chainz.

RELATED VIDEO: Tyrese Gibson Says He's an 'Open Book' So Any Hints About His Life Would Be a Dead Giveaway

Piglet wrapped up the semifinals by doting on family life in their clue package. "Landscaping, grilling and football Sunday fun day — that's my happy place," the pig said in the clip that also included a tree of instruments, a purple llama and a reference to the "simple life."

The sweet swine delivered a touching version of Lewis Capaldi's "Bruises."

"I have a feeling you're going wee, wee, wee all the way to the finals," Thicke told Piglet.

Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Piglet gave McCarthy, 48, a poker chip because "I always go all in for you, especially for charity," the clandestine singer said. Drew Lachey, Joel Madden and Tim McGraw all came up as possibilities for Piglet's identity.

Before host Nick Cannon could get to the vote, Cluedle-Doo came out and declared he wanted to reveal his identity. First, the clue-giving rooster sang Mark Morrison's "Return of the Mack" in order to help the panel get a better idea of who Cluedle-Doo might be.

Masked Singer Credit: Fox

Cluedle-Doo also gave Jeong, 51, a giraffe with a parachute on it. "This is not the first time we've been around animals together, but it will be the last," the disguised disruptor said before the judges offered up Akon, Jamie Foxx and Kevin James as predictions for his identity.

When Cluedle-Doo popped off his mask, McCarthy's husband Donnie Wahlberg appeared underneath.

Donnie Wahlberg Credit: John Sciulli/Getty

"I've been sneaking in and out," the New Kids On the Block member, 51, joked. "There's two reasons why I'm here, honestly. One, obviously to see my wife and two, you know, it's been so long since I've performed for my fans."

Then Cannon, 40, prompted the panel and at-home audience to cast their votes. To his surprise, Yeti came out at the bottom and would have to unmask. "I thought he was going to win!" Cannon declared.

Once Yeti removed their furry white head, he proved Thicke's first impression guess of Omarion to be correct.

Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX; Jesse Grant/Getty

The "Ice Box" singer, 36, said he came on the show for "a new challenge."

"This was [an] amazing experience," former B2K member Omarion said. "So thank you guys for all of your compliments. I truly appreciated it, I had so much fun."