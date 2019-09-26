The Masked Singer: Who's Been Revealed So Far?

Season 2, Week 1: The Egg & The Ice Cream
Celebrities Behind the Masks: Johnny Weir and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins
The special two-hour season 2 premiere had eight out of the 16 new undercover celebrities face off in four pairs. The judges, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, tried their best to figure out who the new contestants are based on their character clues, performances and host Nick Cannon’s hints.
After intense battles between Butterfly (winner) and Egg, Thingamajig (winner) and Skeleton, Ladybug and Rottweiler (winner) and Tree (winner) and Ice Cream, the final smackdown was between Ice Cream and Ladybug. Ice Cream sang Devo’s “Whip It” and Ladybug countered with “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar, but in the end, the judges chose Ladybug as the winner.
Once it was time to unmask Egg and Ice Cream, audiences were shocked to find that Egg turned out to be Olympic ice skater Johnny Weir and Ice Cream was video game streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.
Season 1, Series Finale: The Monster
Celebrity Behind the Mask: T-Pain
After beating out the bee and the peacock, the monster was crowned the winner of The Masked Singer! The bee was revealed to be Gladys Knight, who sang Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and the peacock was revealed to be Donny Osmond, who sang Ray Charles’ “Shake a Tail Feather.” The two battled it out but it was the monster, Grammy Award-winning singer and rapper T-Pain, who took home the golden mask.
Season 1, Week 8: The Lion & The Rabbit
Celebrities Behind the Masks: Rumer Willis & Joey Fatone
As the show inches towards the grand finale, fans know that anything can happen. Unfortunately, it was the end of the road for the lion, who was revealed to be actress Willis, and the rabbit, who was revealed to be NSYNC’s Fatone, during the thrilling semifinal double reveal. Willis chose Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” and Fatone went for The Temptations’ “My Girl.”
Tune in next week to watch who will be crowned The Masked Singer’s first king or queen during the two-hour finale, which airs Wednesday, Feb. 27 on Fox.
Season 1, Week 7: The Alien
Celebrity Behind the Mask: La Toya Jackson
The judges thought the alien could possibly be Nicole or Sofia Richie but little did they know, they should’ve been thinking about another famous family. After singing Ellie King’s “Ex’s & Oh’s,” the masked singer revealed herself to be Jackson.
“The reason I did this is actually because people have a tendency to pre-judge you … and I just wanted to do it to see how far I could go,” she said.
Season 1, Week 6: The Raven
Celebrity Behind the Mask: Ricki Lake
Judge Robin Thicke guessed right after deciphering clues that indicated the raven was a talk-show host. Although the show was “a lot of fun,” the celebrity behind the mask said she was “also happy to be done” as she was revealed to be actress and Emmy-winning talk-show host Lake, eliminated after her performance of Sara Bareilles’ “Brave.”
Season 1, Week 5: The Unicorn
Celebrity Behind the Mask: Tori Spelling
After turning down the opportunity to do the show three times because of her fear of singing and performing, Spelling mustered up the courage and made it through to week 5 before getting eliminated after her Icona Pop “I Love It” performance.
Season 1, Week 4: The Poodle
Celebrity Behind the Mask: Margaret Cho
After an intimate performance of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time,” judge Ken Jeong guessed that it wasn’t a professional singer behind the mask — “maybe a comedian” — and he was right. After getting eliminated during week 4, the poodle revealed herself to be comedian Cho.
Season 1, Week 3: The Deer
Celebrity Behind the Mask: Terry Bradshaw
After fighting through week 1’s close elimination, the deer lit up the stage while singing “Get Your Shine On” by Florida Georgia Line — but it still wasn’t enough to stay in the competition. Waiting behind the mask was NFL Hall of Famer Bradshaw.
Season 1, Week 2: The Pineapple
Celebrity Behind the Mask: Tommy Chong
After performing his own version of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” the pineapple was up for elimination along with the alien and poodle on week 2. Unfortunately, judge Jenny McCarthy guessed right and it was the fruit’s time to go. The pineapple revealed himself to be comedy legend Chong.
Season 1, Week 1: The Hippo
Celebrity Behind the Mask: Antonio Brown
It’s always tough to be the first one to go but the hippo, who was revealed to be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver Brown, looked like he had a lot of fun while it lasted.