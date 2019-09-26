The Masked Singer: Who's Been Revealed So Far?

Celebrities Behind the Masks: Johnny Weir and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins

The special two-hour season 2 premiere had eight out of the 16 new undercover celebrities face off in four pairs. The judges, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, tried their best to figure out who the new contestants are based on their character clues, performances and host Nick Cannon’s hints.

After intense battles between Butterfly (winner) and Egg, Thingamajig (winner) and Skeleton, Ladybug and Rottweiler (winner) and Tree (winner) and Ice Cream, the final smackdown was between Ice Cream and Ladybug. Ice Cream sang Devo’s “Whip It” and Ladybug countered with “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar, but in the end, the judges chose Ladybug as the winner.

Once it was time to unmask Egg and Ice Cream, audiences were shocked to find that Egg turned out to be Olympic ice skater Johnny Weir and Ice Cream was video game streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.