The Masked Singer Resumes Production amid COVID-19, Introduces Fan Voting for First Time

Fans at home will be able to cast their vote for their favorite performances for the first time in the show's history

The Masked Singer has resumed production on its fourth season, this time adding some new twists to the mystery singing show.

The Fox series went back to production in Hollywood this week, PEOPLE can confirm, takings strict health and safety precautions to keep the contestants and crew safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Deadline, the show — which is slated to return on-air in September — has been working closely with local and state officials as well as the Health Department to ensure that production is as safe as possible.

These precautions include social distancing, increased PPE equipment, and taking regular temperatures.

This season will also introduce a new component to the show: fan voting.

Along with Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke — who have served as judges on the previous three seasons — viewers at home will be able to vote on their favorite performances.

Fans will join in as part of a virtual audience and later cast their vote on which masked singer they most want to see continue on.

Last month, the singing competition previewed its upcoming installment with a video filled with clues about the identities of the new masked celebrities.

The hints included: a Queen Bee; vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and mushrooms; sunglasses; two keys, one with the number 34; a bowtie; a Canadian maple leaf; a baseball glove holding a diamond; a yin-yang; a gavel; a stethoscope; 11:11; and a postcard addressed to Mel Rose.

While The Masked Singer hasn't yet revealed the costumes that contestants will be wearing on the new season, Fox recently confirmed that Nick Cannon will return as host after making anti-Semitic comments on his podcast earlier this month.

A premiere date for season 4 has not yet been announced.