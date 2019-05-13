The Masked Singer Renewed for Season 3, to Premiere After 2020 Super Bowl

The Fox reality singing competition series will return this fall with its second season
More celebrities will be going incognito for The Masked Singer.
On Monday, Fox announced that the reality singing competition series has been renewed for a third season — before season 2 has even aired.
The network also revealed that the show will premiere immediately following Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Following the season 3 premiere, the show will move to Wednesdays, when it will regularly air from 8-9 p.m. ET.
Earlier this year, weeks after season 1 premiered, the network announced that the show had been renewed for a second season.
Since its premiere in early January, the series had shot to the top of the ratings list, quickly becoming the network’s most-watched unscripted series.
The Masked Singer features 12 celebrities contestants singing and dancing in head-to-toe costumes that completely obscure their identities.
The mystery stars compete two at a time, with the audience and a judging panel voting on who the winner of each matchup is.
Joining the audience and host Nick Cannon is a group of celebrity panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong — who try their best to correctly identify each performer based on what little clues they get during each episode.
Although the celebrities get to use their real voices while singing, during pre-taped interview clips (which feature hints about their identities), their voices have been distorted.
At the end of every episode, the losing celebrity’s identity is finally revealed.
T-Pain, who competed as the monster, won season 1.
The Masked Singer season 2 will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET this fall on Fox.