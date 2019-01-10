The Masked Singer served up a juicy second episode when the pineapple contestant was unveiled as Tommy Chong.

During Wednesday evening’s episode of the singing competition, six celebrities in head-to-toe costumes belted out their songs for judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger Michael Becker / FOX

The first duo that went head-to-head was the rabbit and alien, with the former receiving enough votes to progress. Second was the raven and pineapple, and the bird was voted to continue in the competition. Last for the night was the poodle versus the bee, and the buzzing insect was voted to be able to keep their mask on.

During his introduction video, the pineapple (Chong) referred to himself as an “OG” and shared a quote, which was a big clue to him being guessed: “Life is short, man. You gotta seize the day before your dreams go up in smoke.”

RELATED: The Masked Singer Host Nick Cannon Shares How the Contestants’ Identities Stayed Secret on Set

Michael Becker / FOX

After he performed his own rendition of Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive,” the judges deliberated — and McCarthy, 46, first suspected his identity.

“I’m definitely thinking more stoner, like Willie Nelson. Who else is a stoner? Cheech [Marin], or [Tommy] Chong,” said McCarthy. “But Cheech.”

At the end of the show, the alien, pineapple and poodle were in jeopardy — and it was the tropical fruit that was unmasked.

Michael Becker / FOX (3)

Tommy Chong Fox

When host Nick Cannon asked for the judges’ final answers on who they thought the singer was, McCarthy hit the nail on the head.

“Well it seems like you obviously like to party, the car said ‘Pipe Dreams’ and the iconic movie Up in Smoke, so definitely Cheech. Or Tommy Chong. But I’m going to go with Cheech,” said McCarthy.

After Chong, 80, took off his pineapple mask, Cannon asked why he chose to do the show, and the actor said, “Anything to get on stage.”

“She called me Cheech,” he told Cannon about McCarthy’s guess.

In her defense, McCarthy told him, “Second chance I said Tommy Chong. Guess what though? You’re my favorite one of the group.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Fox.