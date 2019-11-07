The Masked Singer: 2 Stars Get Unmasked — Who Was Behind the Penguin and Black Widow Costumes?

After a two-week hiatus thanks to the World Series, The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday with a two-hour episode. And to make up for lost time, the competition unmasked two celebrities at the end of the night.

All 11 remaining contestants took the stage on Wednesday and kept judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke guessing as to who might be under the disguises. Host Nick Cannon did his best to facilitate obtaining more information from the singers by asking them after their performances for one more hint.

One contestant got the boot after the first six participants — Rottweiler, Ladybug, Tree, Penguin, Flower and Fox — performed. The studio audience deemed Penguin’s version of Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” as their least favorite of the initial six performances and Penguin was unmasked as TV host and comedian Sherri Shepherd.

“My son Jeffrey said, ‘Mommy, you should do this!’ ” Shepherd, 52, said after removing her penguin head. “And I said, ‘I’m scared.’ And he goes, ‘You should just do it scared.’ So I did!”

Anthony Anderson joined the judges to assess the next five singers: Black Widow, Thingamajig, Butterfly, Leopard (who proposed to Cannon!) and Flamingo. Flamingo might have gone on last, but McCarthy deemed her rendition of “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman the “best performance so far.”

After each of their performances, the second batch of costumed singers also brought out a physical item from home that served as an additional clue. And at the end of the night, the audience voted Black Widow, who sang “Believe” by Cher, as their least favorite performer. The singer underneath the Penguin outfit turned out to be actress Raven Symoné, Anderson’s sister on Black-ish and one of the judges’ guesses from earlier in the evening.

“I’ve been in the music industry and the industry for a really long time and I said, ‘Oh my goodness, it would be awesome if I don’t have to see anybody, they can’t see me, I can be the person I am in the mirror,’ ” Symoné, 33, said after being unmasked.

For anyone who needs a refresher after two weeks without The Masked Singer, here’s who the newly-eliminated Shepherd and Symoné both join in the unmasked contestants pool: Late Show and Blues Brothers co-creator Paul Shaffer (Skeleton), TV and radio personality Dr. Drew Pinsky (Eagle), fighter Laila Ali (Panda), Olympic ice skater Johnny Weir (Egg) and videogame streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins (Ice Cream).

Here’s a break down of all the competitors’ performances on the latest installment of The Masked Singer.

ROTTWEILER

Clues: a first-place medal; a drawing of Rottweiler as an angel; dog beds with the names Kale, Carolina and Lil Pete; “I’m capable of succeeding on my own.”; “I want it that way.”; “I knew early on I was meant to be a star.”; “You can say it all started thanks to musical theater and makeup.”

Song: “Love Runs Out” by OneRepublic

Judges’ guesses: Kevin Jonas, Brian Littrell, Pat Monahan

Additional clue: “My heroes growing up were Bruce Lee and Boyz II Men.”

LADYBUG

Clues: Three of Cups tarot card; Best Host trophy; silver glittery stiletto; lime; cross; “pieces of me.”; “It reminded me of growing up where everything on the outside looked rosy but on reality on the inside my world was completely upside down.”

Song: “Juice” by Lizzo

Judges’ guesses: Paris Jackson, Lindsay Lohan, Ashlee Simpson

Additional clue: “The queens of the world taught me how to be a lady.”

TREE

Clues: playing piano; “I’m not a regular tree, I’m a cool tree.”; “My daddy’s a tinsel, my mom’s pom pom, mix them together, it’s a holiday rom-com.”; “I’ve always been their [her parents’] favorite elf.”; “They never made me feel like I was left home alone.”; “Tried to be as colorful as a fruitcake.”

Song: “Think” by Aretha Franklin

Judges’ guesses: Zooey Deschanel, Padma Lakshmi, Rachael Ray, Amy Sedaris

Additional clue: “I have been a brand ambassador and it does relate to food.”

PENGUIN

Clues: hairdryer; cross; brush; the White House; The Office; Curb Your Enthusiasm; “I was always relegated to the D list.”; “It wasn’t until I became a hen that I learned the brightest star can be born out of the greatest tragedy.”; “Making people laugh was my ticket to the new adventures of old penguin.”; “Nailed it!”

Song: “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor

Judges’ guesses: Nicole Byer, Star Jones, Mindy Kaling, Sherri Shepherd, Wanda Sykes

Additional clue: “I’ve been in many relationships with many of the presidents.”

FLOWER

Clues: France flag; a flashlight as a microphone; a $13 price tag; 12:00; building number 524; “You think I’m a pro singer but I’ve never taken a voice lesson in my life.”

Song: “Cheap Thrills” by Sia

Judges’ guesses: Bjork, Anita Baker, Shirley Bassey, Jennifer Hudson

Additional clue: “My favorite band is Kings of Leon.”

FOX

Clues: reading a book; shazam; Fast and Furious; sketch of Fox holding an Oscar; bullied for his “bark”; “I grew up in a rough patch of the woods.”

Song: “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” by Panic! at the Disco

Judges’ guesses: Jamie Foxx, AJ McLean, Ne-Yo

Additional clue: “It’s ironic that I’ve spent most of my life in costume because growing up, I imagined I’d be in a uniform.”

BLACK WIDOW

Clues: floor littered with cash; homes in Memphis and Bel Air; sashes that read Princess, Scrub and Misdemeanor; home decor tips; “hot homemaker”; “I can make myself at home in pretty much any nook or cranny.”

Song: “Believe” by Cher

Judges’ guesses: Drew Barrymore, Miranda Lambert, Raven Symoné

Revealing item: Whipped cream and crackers — “I’ve spun webs around these tasty treats.”

THINGAMAJIG

Clues: gummy worms; dress shoes; watermelon; a Last Supper-type dining table; “I’ve used my voice winning over the ladies.”; “This is how we do it.”; “Feel free to snoop into my life.”

Song: “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by The Temptations

Judges’ guesses: Ronnie DeVoe, Montell Jordan, Tony Parker, Dennis Rodman

Revealing item: American Sign Language dictionary — “This book taught me to communicate with others, which is the most important thingamajig.”

BUTTERFLY

Clues: nurse hat; Car Salesman of the Year award; choir singers; a headline reading “Brit Award Winner Fires It Up”; “joyful noise”; “All my insecurities about performing resurfaced.”; “This is what I was meant to do.”; “This bleeding love has given me the highest of highs.”

Song: “Don’t Know Why” by Norah Jones

Judges’ guesses: Norah Jones, Michelle Williams, Leona Lewis

Additional clue: Forsenic kit — “I once had the chance to choose life or death.”

LEOPARD

Clues: headlines reading “Star Strikes a Pose,” “Performer of Slow Jazz Plays at The White House” and “RU Gunna Go My Way”; busking; “pack of misfits”; “I’m a fresh new edition of the old me.”

Song: “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry

Judges’ guesses: Bobby Brown, Tyler Perry, Billy Porter

Additional clue: Cameras — “You know my life has been so tiresome. I spend most of it in front of the lens but, I much prefer being behind the lens.”

FLAMINGO

Clues: four dancers; “My story’s not all fantasy.”; “I started hating the sound of my own voice and being on stage became one of my biggest fears.”; “I’m relearning how to say thank you.”; “I’ve danced, sung and acted my way to the top.”; “This bird is anything but basic.”

Song: “Never Enough” by Loren Allred

Judges’ guesses: Adrienne Bailon, Fantasia Barrino, Pink

Additional clue: NAACP Award — “I was tickled pink when I received this award.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.