The Masked Singer: Guest Judge Niecy Nash Makes an Impressive Guess for Popcorn
The Claws star joins the panel on Wednesday night's Group A Finals
Grab some popcorn, because Niecy Nash arrives on The Masked Singer panel Wednesday night — and she is bringing some seriously on-point guesses with her.
In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode, provided by Fox, the recently-married actress, 50, joins judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke to help them make sense of the three remaining Group A costumes: Popcorn, Snow Owls and Sun.
Known for his far-fetched guesses, Jeong, 51, suggests in the clip that Anita Baker could be underneath the Popcorn outfit. "Royalty in the package, Anita Baker is the queen of R&B soul," Jeong explains. "Deer in the package, a type of deer is hart, one of her hits is 'Heart and Soul.' Great guess. Proud of myself."
Nash had a better idea, though. "Is this Popcorn Anika Noni Rose?" she asks. "She fits kind of like, the body type."
RELATED VIDEO: Nicole Scherzinger Jokes 'Sherlock Scherzi Is Coming Out' for 'Difficult' Masked Singer Season
"That's a good one too," host Nick Cannon says of her suggestion.
McCarthy, 48, also calls that "a good one," to which the Claws star responds, "You guys better be glad I'm here!"
Previous guesses for Popcorn include Carole Baskin, Mary J. Blige, Gloria Gaynor, Katy Perry, Tina Turner and Vanessa Williams.
If Popcorn earns the least amount of votes from the judges and virtual audience when it comes time for them to pick their favorite performance of the night on Wednesday, Popcorn's true identity will finally be revealed. If not, viewers will see Popcorn in the Super Six.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.
