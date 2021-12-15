Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger or Robin Thicke could take home the prize for the most correct first impression guesses during the sixth season

The Masked Singer Sneak Peek: Nick Cannon Teases Season 6's Golden Ear Trophy Winner — Could It Be Ken?

Bull and Queen of Hearts may be vying for the Golden Mask trophy, but one judge will take home the Golden Ear prize for making the most correct first impression guesses.

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's Season 6 finale of The Masked Singer in which host Nick Cannon teases whether Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger or Robin Thicke will be the one to receive the honor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Now Robin got on the board with Skunk, but Sherlock Scherzi is definitely living up to her name," Cannon, 41, says in the clip.

Nick Cannon Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Cannon adds that 52-year-old Jeong, usually mocked by the other panelists for his far-fetched guesses, actually stands a good chance at winning the Golden Ear — and the Hangover star takes to the stage in an extravagant outfit to celebrate.

McCarthy, 49, earned the Golden Ear trophy last season and 98 Degrees frontman Nick Lachey won season 5's Golden Mask trophy as Piglet.

RELATED VIDEO: Faith Evans Was Not Concerned About "Throwing Off" The Judges as The Skunk on The Masked Singer

Wednesday's finale will see Bull and Queen of Hearts — who won the Group A and B finales, respectively — battle it out for the grand prize.

Queen of Hearts and Bull's identities will both be revealed on Wednesday's finale.