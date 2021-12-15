The Masked Singer Sneak Peek: Nick Cannon Teases Season 6's Golden Ear Trophy Winner — Could It Be Ken?
Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger or Robin Thicke could take home the prize for the most correct first impression guesses during the sixth season
Bull and Queen of Hearts may be vying for the Golden Mask trophy, but one judge will take home the Golden Ear prize for making the most correct first impression guesses.
PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's Season 6 finale of The Masked Singer in which host Nick Cannon teases whether Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger or Robin Thicke will be the one to receive the honor.
"Now Robin got on the board with Skunk, but Sherlock Scherzi is definitely living up to her name," Cannon, 41, says in the clip.
Cannon adds that 52-year-old Jeong, usually mocked by the other panelists for his far-fetched guesses, actually stands a good chance at winning the Golden Ear — and the Hangover star takes to the stage in an extravagant outfit to celebrate.
McCarthy, 49, earned the Golden Ear trophy last season and 98 Degrees frontman Nick Lachey won season 5's Golden Mask trophy as Piglet.
RELATED VIDEO: Faith Evans Was Not Concerned About "Throwing Off" The Judges as The Skunk on The Masked Singer
Wednesday's finale will see Bull and Queen of Hearts — who won the Group A and B finales, respectively — battle it out for the grand prize.
For Bull's identity, guesses have included the names of Jason Derulo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, Jaden Smith, Ne-Yo and Usher. Meanwhile, the judges have suspected Queen of Hearts could be Kristen Chenoweth, Kelly Clarkson, Jewel, Kacey Musgraves, Jessica Simpson or Sia.
Queen of Hearts and Bull's identities will both be revealed on Wednesday's finale.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.
