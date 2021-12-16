Queen of Hearts and Bull gave two final performances before the judges, studio audience and at-home superfans voted on who would win the sixth season of the Fox singing competition

The Masked Singer Names a Season 6 Winner! Queen of Hearts and Bull Battle for the Golden Mask

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's finale of The Masked Singer.

One Masked Singer finalist received the ultimate holiday gift on Wednesday night when host Nick Cannon named the season 6 champ.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After an hour-long recap of the season so far, Bull and Queen of Hearts faced off. The finalists sang not one but two songs on their path to take home the Golden Mask trophy — and one of them needed to be a stripped-back, acoustic performance.

Bull started the finale by confessing in his clue package that growing up, he "always felt like I was playing a character."

THE MASKED SINGER: Bull Credit: Michael Becker / FOX

"Boys are supposed to play sports and I tried," Bull continued in the clip that also showed a birthday cake, tap shoes and rose petals.

"Boys aren't supposed to let their emotions show, so I tried that too. But secretly I always knew I was someone else and when there are no role models like you, it can make you feel a little distant. It took me a long time to find the people who saw me for who I truly am and that changed everything," Bull shared.

The bovine animal got the studio audience on their feet with "You Gotta Be" by Des'ree. Panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke suggested Bull might be Tituss Burggus, Taye Diggs or Neil Patrick Harris.

Before Queen of Hearts took the stage, host Cannon, 41, reminded everyone that one of the judges would be earning a prize, too — the Golden Ear trophy — for nailing the most correct first impression guesses.

In her clue package that featured ruby slippers and a briefcase, Queen of Hearts shared that she faced a tough start to her career. "I left my job because I had no choice. I had no place to live. My car was stolen too," she said. "People did love my music though, all three of them that came to my show."

THE MASKED SINGER: Queen of Hearts Credit: Michael Becker / FOX

The queen chose "What's Going On" by Marvin Gaye for her acoustic act. "You're a legend in all of our hearts," Jeong, 52, told Queen of Hearts.

Jewel, Miranda Lambert and Kellie Pickler all came up as possibilities for Queen of Hearts' identity.

RELATED VIDEO: Duck Dynasty Star Willie Robertson Explains Why He Went with the Mallard: 'I Think I Was Safe'

Bull returned for his second performance but revealed beforehand that he almost quit singing before The Masked Singer. "I was in a place where I was starting to second guess whether or not I should keep performing," Bull admitted in his final clue package. "It felt like no matter how hard I worked, I was always going to be limited because of who I am, how I am and what I stand for."

Bull brought Scherzinger, 43, to tears with his emotional version of "Invisible" by Hunter Hayes. "I am rooting for you to take home the Masked Singer Golden [Mask] trophy," she said.

Queen of Hearts closed out with a version of Katy Perry's "Firework" that led McCarthy to call her "the voice of season 6 Masked Singer winner."

"I started singing to save my life," Queen of Hearts said in her final clue package. "I sang because I needed it."

Queen of Hearts also said she wanted to make her son proud with her time on the show. "I want my son to see how I walk through challenges," she continued. "For me, knowing that my son's watching just feels like it's all culminating into this moment."

With both Queen of Hearts and Bull's final two performances in the books, it came time for the panelists, studio audience and at-home superfans to vote on a winner. Cannon announced that Queen of Hearts reigned supreme and would be taking home the Golden Mask trophy.

Before Queen of Hearts' reveal, Bull got unmasked. The fierce and powerful Bull turned out to be YouTuber Todrick Hall.

THE MASKED SINGER: Bull; Todrick Hall Credit: Michael Becker / FOX; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"I would just say that, we grow up and we believe in ourselves so much as little kids and then somewhere along the line, the world starts to pick apart you and they start to make you realize the things about you that are different," Hall, 36, said. "So I think that being inside this costume gave me courage and I just loved being on the show. It was always so fun."

Then Queen of Hearts took it off — and revealed Grammy nominee Jewel underneath the regal costume!

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

MASKED SINGER: Queen Of Hearts; Credit: FOX; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

"It's just the privilege of a lifetime to get to be yourself," the "Who Will Save Your Soul" singer, 47, said of her experience on The Masked Singer. "This show oddly really gets at your essence and I find that really special about this show."

The mom of 10-year-old son Kase also shared why she picked the Queen of Hearts getup. "I'm not a cool person. I never have been," Jewel explained. "But I have a lot of heart and that's why I wanted to be the heart."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Lastly, Cannon named the Golden Ear winner; Scherzinger unseated McCarthy with a total of three correct guesses this season.

"I feel like Halle Berry when she won the Oscar for Monster's Ball," Scherzinger said while accepting the honor. "This moment is so much bigger than me."