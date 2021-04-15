Yeti crashed the Group A Finals on Wednesday night, looking to steal a spot from Orca, Robopine, Russian Dolls or Seashell

The Masked Singer: This '90s Legend Is Eliminated as Another Wildcard Contestant Joins Competition

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

With Nick Cannon back as host after testing positive for COVID-19, judges Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong celebrated by opening the show with their twist on Dionne Warwick's "That's What Friends Are For."

"That was amazing, touching, hilarious and awkward all at the same time," Cannon, 40, said.

In honor of his return, Cannon brought out the "Nick cannon," a T-shirt gun that shot out shirts with an additional clue printed on them after each Group A contestant's performance.

Russian Dolls kicked off the Group A Finals with a melodic version of Jason DeRulo's "Want to Want Me." In their clue package, the dolls called being on The Masked Singer "a far cry from where we started" because "life on the road was definitely not glamorous" when they "performed everywhere from parking lots to softball fields, even pizza restaurants."

"We put our heart and soul into every performance and the years of hustle paid off when we finally got the chance to perform for the president," one of the dolls added.

Their T-shirt clue read "what goes around comes around" because as one of the dolls explained, "We've been together for some time, but as fate would have it, it was time for us to come back together to the stage."

The judges, rounded out by Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke, suspected music groups 98 Degrees, Jonas Brothers or Pentatonix could be under the stacked doll outfits.

Robopine followed up with an Indiana Jones-themed clue package. "I know a good mission because I've been on one my entire career, a quest for a certain golden relic," he said. "It's been an action-packed, fast-paced ride." The package also showed the initials MM (one which flipped into a W) and a referee signaling traveling.

Then Robopine served up a sultry rendition of Roberta Flack's "Killing Me Softly." "There isn't anything he can't do," Scherzinger, 42, said.

Robopine's T-shirt clue simply read "AKA" and the panel suggested actor-rappers Jamie Foxx, Terrence Howard or Will Smith might be underneath the futuristic porcupine costume.

Seashell washed up on stage next, revealing in her clue package that she often gets recognized while out shopping or going to the movies. "I've been so fortunate my entire career to walk in a variety of shoes," Seashell said. "But one of the things I'm most proud of is that I've been called a trailblazer, a role model." Seashell also shared in the clip, which featured a wedding cake and strength supplements, that "when I was younger, shells like me weren't getting many opportunities to be seen."

SEASHELL Credit: FOX

Seashell covered "Tell Me Something Good" by Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and afterward unveiled an additional T-shirt clue: Motown. "Motown brought my family together," Seashell explained.

Singers Ashanti and Mýa, GMA3 host Keke Palmer and actress Alicia Silverstone all came up as guesses for Seashell.

Wildcard contestant Orca took the stage next with Poison's "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," a tribute to his dad. "I always looked up to my dad and when I told him I was going to be a dad too, it brought him so much joy," Orca said in his clue package. "Even though his health was deteriorating, he became laser-focused on the babies' baptism and he hung on just long enough to see the ceremony. Days later, he passed."

ORCA Credit: FOX

After Orca's performance, he revealed he's a dad to 10-year-old twins. His clue T-shirt stated "Purrr" because "I've got a heart, right, but I also like to purrrty," Orca said.

The panel tossed out Billie Joe Armstrong, Fred Durst and Jeremy Renner as possibilities for the whale's identity.

One final wildcard contestant flurried into the competition when Cannon introduced Yeti. "Where I come from, too many yetis become monsters," the abominable character said in their clue package. "But I had a secret weapon: a village of royal women who were always there to show me the way." The video additionally showed berries, a cupcake and a red heart.

Yeti introduced themself with "If It Isn't Love" by New Edition and a T-shirt clue of "Aphrodite." "Yeti is all about love, love, love," the furry ape-like creature clarified.

For their initial guesses, the judges thought pop star Justin Bieber, rapper Ray J or comedic actor Taran Killam could've joined the show.

Once the virtual audience and panel submitted their votes, Cannon announced that Yeti would move forward — because Orca received the fewest number of votes and had to unmask. Before Orca could reveal their identity, Cannon opened up the judges' first impression guesses, which included Green Day lead singer Armstrong, Jon Bon Jovi and Dave Grohl.

When Orca unmasked, revealing Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath, he couldn't believe who Jeong, McCarthy, Scherzinger and Thicke confused him for.

Orca and Mark McGrath Orca and Mark McGrath | Credit: FOX; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

"Dave Grohl? Bon Jovi?" McGrath, 53, remarked. "My head is still as big as Orca is right now!"