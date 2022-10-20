This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Mario Cantone got unmasked as Maize on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

"I was robbed!" the Sex and the City star, 62, jokes to PEOPLE.

But he went out on the same night as Gloria Gaynor, a.k.a. Mermaid, so Cantone considers that a win. "I was definitely disappointed, but when you're voted off with Gloria Gaynor, you're in good company," he says. "It's not a bad thing."

The actor says he partially wanted to go on The Masked Singer because he wanted to partake in Wednesday's Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, where the English composer, 74, sat on the judges' panel.

"That was terrifying, but after all was said and done, and after all he said, that was a thrill," Cantone says. "That was really worth it."

Cantone offers up how it felt for Lloyd Webber to call him an "ingénue," how his husband Jerry Dixon helped prepare him for the show and why he's happy Sex and the City didn't do a third movie.

PEOPLE: You've done Broadway, comedy and acting—why go on The Masked Singer?

MARIO CANTONE: I'm a singer, I love to sing. And every time I do sing on television, it's like, "I didn't know you could sing." It's like, yeah. So that's one of the reasons why. And it was just a great experience. I worked with my husband before we went out to L.A., and he picked a song for from Jesus Christ Superstar, because we knew it was going to be an Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, which is another reason why I wanted to do it. It's definitely scary, but it was fun.



I'm a beggar that's choosy. I get asked to do a lot of stuff that I'm like, "Nope, I'm not doing that." People might consider The Masked Singer a reality show. To me, a reality show is when they come into your life and you show your ass. That's something I would never, ever do. I've been offered stuff like that. The great thing about The Masked Singer is they don't get into your life, because it's a secret, and you just sing. This is classy show. It's fun, it's zany, it's so crazy. But other stuff, like living in a house with 10 people for three weeks, no thank you. Never.

Did anyone else besides your husband know you were doing the show?

No. It was very difficult to shut your mouth, with my big Italian mouth. I was like, "Be quiet!"

What did you make of Andrew Lloyd Webber calling you a "fantastic young voice?" He said he wanted to work with you!

I would love to work with him any time. I met him afterwards, he was so nice. But I was like, "I'm not young. Yes, thank you for thinking I'm an ingénue. I appreciate it." But it was hilarious. "Young and fresh." I'm like, "Gosh, I'm five steps away from buying a walker."

Were you disappointed not to move on in the competition?

Did I want to move on? Sure. I would've done a few more. Why not? It was just a great experience.

What was it like performing inside the Maize costume?

It's weird, because you don't see out of that thing. When we filmed it, I missed my mark a little bit. Those choreographers were so good, and in rehearsal every time, I nailed it. I knew where I was going. Vocally it was good, but I missed some. I was like, "Where am I?" As long as I didn't fall off the stage, which didn't happen, thank God.

You talked in your clue package about struggling to find your footing at the beginning of your career. How does it feel now looking back at all the success you've had?

I'm really lucky that Sex and the City and And Just Like That… came back. It's thrilling. I'm having the time of my life. The first season was really... it was difficult because of losing Willie [Garson], which was really hard. But working with all those people and those writers, and back again for a second season, I was happy about that.

How is shooting And Just Like That… season 2?

We're in it. I get my scripts like two at a time. I don't wanna know anything. I like to discover what's happening at the table read. That's how I work. I've always been that way. So we'll see, but so far, so good. We're filming the first two episodes right now and it's really exciting. It's going to be a good season.

What does it mean to you that show has had this second life?

The show's a phenomenon. I was lucky to be a part of it, and the fact that it came back is an amazing thing at this point in my life. I don't feel like, "Hey, I'm lucky to be a part of it." I'm like, no, if it came back, they better call me! But it's amazing. And it did really, really well, the first season. A lot of people watched.

Of course they did! Fans have been asking for a third movie or a reboot for years.

I know. I'm glad we didn't do the third movie now, because we wouldn't have done this. We got to do a second season, so things work out for the best.

You also talked on The Masked Singer about doing impressions. Who is your favorite impression to do these days?

Everyone that I do is dead. I do Judy Garland. I do Katharine Hepburn. I do Liza Minnelli, she's alive. This month, in October, every Monday night, I host two movies every Monday night with Ben Mankiewicz on Turner Classic Movies. We do a couple of thrillers. Creepy Cinema, it's called. It's my favorite thing I've ever done in my life, because I'm obsessed with Turner Classic Movies. It lends itself to that, because I do a lot of those impressions of old movie stars. But I love doing Bette Davis. Sometimes I'll get into it and I can't stop. It's a little crazy.

