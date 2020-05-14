Frog, Night Angel and Turtle will compete for the Golden Mask trophy in next week's finale

The Masked Singer Locks in Its Top 3 with Rhino's Elimination — Find Out Which Athlete Was Revealed

The final four Masked Singer contestants were simply the best of season 3, but one still had to bid the competition farewell on Wednesday night.

The episode kicked off with semifinalists Frog, Night Angel, Rhino and Turtle doing a group performance of Tina Turner's "The Best." The opening number also included additional clues about each singer: a football for Night Angel, globes for Rhino, a hat for Frog, and a photo album for Turtle.

Then the disguised celebrities went on to give their individual performances for panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, as well as guest judge and former Saturday Night Live cast member Jay Pharoah. After taking the stage, the masked stars walked right up to the panelists to show off an additional clue incorporated into their costumes.

Image zoom Jay Pharoah (center) with judges (from left) Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger Michael Becker / FOX

McCarthy thought Night Angel's version of "How to Love" by Lil Wayne (a.k.a Robot!) could put her on track to win the whole competition. "It also would mean that I'm one step closer to my goal: to represent for the ladies and be the first woman to win the Golden Mask," Night Angel said of what it would mean for her to win the Golden Mask.

Scherzinger, however, believed after Frog's rendition of "Hip Hop Hooray" that "we might be looking at the season 3 winner of The Masked Singer." The hip hoppin' amphibian said bringing home the grand prize "would mean the world to me."

"I made a promise to my little tadpole that if I did win, I'm going to go ahead and give the trophy right to her," Frog said. "She can put it in her bedroom."

Both Night Angel and Frog secured spots in the finale based on the studio audience's vote, as did Turtle for his take on the Nick Jonas hit "Jealous." That left Rhino to fly back home after performing "Humble and Kind" by Tim McGraw. The judges floated Jason Aldean, Trace Adkins and Blake Shelton as final takes on who might be under the massive tusk, but McCarthy and Jeong had it right with their guess of former MLB player Barry Zito.

Image zoom Rhino; Barry Zito Michael Becker/FOX; Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

"I just had such a great time," the World Series-winning pitcher, 42, said after being unmasked. "This show has stressed me in so many ways."

Scroll on for a breakdown of Wednesday's semifinals.

Night Angel

Image zoom Night Angel

Clues: a soccer ball; a football; "I've worked so hard and been through so much all leading up to this moment."; "Years ago someone close to me passed and it ripped my world apart."; "Ever since that day I felt like I had my own guardian angel, an invisible hand that's helped guide me toward my successes."; "Tomorrow isn't guaranteed."

Song: "How to Love" by Lil Wayne

Closeup clue: a moon pin

Turtle

Image zoom Turtle

Clues: Back Street sign; a red train conductor hat; "As an artist, I was so pigeonholed, I never felt confident about stepping outside my wheelhouse."; Robin Thicke, Turtle's "childhood idol," whose "sweet falsetto has inspired my own."; "I'm more versatile than people know."; "Now it's time to quit playing games and prove why I deserve a place in the finals."

Song: "Jealous" by Nick Jonas

Closeup clue: an engagement ring

Rhino

Image zoom Rhino Michael Becker / FOX

Clues: the number nine; playing a trombone; three kids; meditating; "Earlier in my career, I faced many failures."; "It's cathartic because there was a point I literally wore a mask to hide from others, to hide my shame."; "Here I wear a mask for all the right reasons, to express part of myself I've always wanted the world to see."; "When I'm bored in my room like I'm sure some of you are today, I try to remember all the things I have to be grateful for."; "Something else monumental is happening in my life right now."

Song: "Humble and Kind" by Tim McGraw

Panelists' guesses: Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Barry Zito

Closeup clue: a young rhino pin

Frog

Image zoom Frog

Clues: a basketball hoop; the number 1,000; hair rollers; "I can be smooth, I can be silly, I can sing and dance all at once."; "I'm literally redefining who I am to the world and that feels like a slam dunk."; "I feel electrified."; "I've had a lot of haters in my life that kept me down."; "I've got a tadpole at home who's counting on me."

Song: "Hip Hop Hooray" by Naughty by Nature

Closeup clue: a pin reading "MOM"