The Masked Singer: Last Wildcard Contestant Debuts, 1 Star Is Deemed Show's 'Greatest Artist' Ever

Group B's Banana Split, Caterpillar, Mallard and Queen of Hearts faced off during a Thanksgiving-themed episode on Wednesday — and one wildcard joined the batch

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer Group B contestants gave thanks during Wednesday's Thanksgiving-themed episode.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mallard kicked off the celebration by talking about how they felt thankful for family. "I rose to fame as part of a pretty famous one," the duck said in their clue package. The video also showed an Allen key, Abraham Lincoln, an orca whale and sliced bread. "I've had scrutiny over stuff my family members said," Mallard added.

Mallard selected a song by someone they "basically consider family" with Brooks & Dunn's "Play Something Country." "Years ago, he asked me to get up on stage and sing this song," Mallard said of Luke Bryan. "But one problem: I didn't know the words!"

THE MASKED SINGER: Mallard in the “Giving Thanks” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Nov. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX. Credit: FOX

Celebrity BFF Chris Pratt sent Mallard a video message from the swamp. "A while back, you and I went out catching frogs," said the actor. "Any chance you can send someone to come pick me up? I mean, I've been waiting a while."

Caterpillar took the stage next and shared that they felt thankful for reconnecting with family. "I didn't know my whole family growing up," Caterpillar said in their clue package that also showed a bean bag chair, an eye patch and a call center. While working at the aforementioned call center, Caterpillar dialed their family in an attempt to speak with them but "was scared to tell them who I really was." Eventually, Caterpillar mustered up the courage to talk to their family and they "accepted me with open arms."

Queen of Hearts kept Thanksgiving dinner going by reflecting on her past in her clue package. "One thing I've learned in my life is power of words," she said. "When I was discovered, the press, it wasn't real kind to me." Queen of Hearts added that she came on the show "to push myself" and that "I've always written my own story." The video also showed a cowboy hat and an envelope reading "with love."

The queen delivered a powerful version of "River" by Bishop Briggs that caused McCarthy to declare: "This is the greatest artist we've ever had on Masked Singer ever."

Queen of Hearts' one-word clue of "home" led the judges to toss out Kacey Musgraves, Jessica Simpson and Jewel for the royal's identity.

THE MASKED SINGER: Queen Of Hearts in the “Giving Thanks” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Nov. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX. Credit: FOX

Banana Spilt followed up by saying in their clue package, "We are so thankful to be doing this together." Their video took place on a TV set and showed Ice Cream vacuuming and using a feather duster. "Last time we worked together, it was a nightmare," Ice Cream admitted. However, "people really, really loved what we did together," the cone said. Banana additionally shared that they're "incredibly claustrophobic."

The duo performed "Let 'Er Rip" by The Chicks. "I think you guys are going to win," McHale told them afterwards.

THE MASKED SINGER: Banana Split in the “Giving Thanks” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Nov. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX. Credit: FOX

To close out Thanksgiving, host Nick Cannon brought out the season's final wildcard contestant, Beach Ball. "I was thrown into the game at a very early age," the beach toy said in their clue package, which also displayed a peach. "Best of all, I've done it all with my biggest supporter right by my side, until recently when both of us went our separate ways." But Beach Ball said that doing The Masked Signer reconnected the two.

Beach Ball belted "Party in the USA" by Miley Cyrus and showed that they actually had two sides to them — and likely two celebs underneath the large costume.

THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Beach Ball in the “Giving Thanks” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Nov. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX. Credit: FOX

Unfortunately for Beach Ball, their first performance also served as their last because they received the least amount of votes from the judges, studio audience and at-home superfans. When Beach Ball was unmasked, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo stars Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and June Shannon appeared.

THE MASKED SINGER: Beach Ball in the “Giving Thanks” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Nov. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX. LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: TV Personality Alana Thompson "Honey Boo Boo" and June Shannon "Mama June" attends the 2nd Annual Bossip "Best Dressed List" event at Avenue on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) Credit: FOX; Robin L Marshall/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"It was definitely very hot," Thompson, 16, said of their time inside the Beach Ball outfit. "And we had a lot of things going on. We had to move the mouth, make sure we don't roll off the stage. It was a lot."

Added Shannon, 42, "Yeah, a lot!"