"I wanted to show a different side of myself," the unmasked contestant said at the end of Wednesday's episode

The Masked Singer : Kitty Gets Clawed Out of the Quarterfinals — Find Out Who the Feline Is

The Masked Singer season 3 arrived at the quarterfinals on Wednesday night, with Frog, Kitty, Night Angel, Rhino and Turtle facing off for a slot in the final four. Comedian Jeff Dye joined judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke to help make the tough decision.

After each performance, the costumed stars presented the contents of a "borrowed" package from their homes in hopes that their online shopping order might give an additional hint about their identity. Turtle confused the judges by presenting them with a zombie, but his rendition of Coldplay's "Fix You" had some panelists thinking Turtle might win the whole competition. "That's my favorite one, man," Jeong told Dye. "I think he's gonna take it all."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Scherzinger agreed, telling Turtle, "That was the best performance so far of the season and right now you have guaranteed your spot in the final."

RELATED: The Masked Singer: Who’s Been Revealed So Far?

McCarthy thought the Golden Mask trophy should go to Night Angel, who sang "Last Dance" by Donna Summer. "You are gonna take this mask home if I was the only judge here," McCarthy told Night Angel.

Based on the studio audience's vote, both Turtle and Night Angel will be moving on, but Kitty won't be since she received the least amount of votes. For the panelists' final guesses, they tossed out Vanessa Hudgens, Anna Kendrick, Lea Michele, Ashley Tisdale and the Olsen twins.

But when Kitty removed her furry mask, it turned out to be Jackie Evancho underneath.

Image zoom Kitty; Jackie Evancho Michael Becker / FOX; Walter McBride/Getty

"I wanted to show a different side of myself," the America's Got Talent star, 20, said of why she came on The Masked Singer.

Evancho also thanked the panelists after being unmasked. "Without you, I don't think I would have discovered where I want to take my career and who I want to represent myself as in the future," she said.

Keep reading for Kitty's final clue details and hints at who might be under the disguises donned by the final four.

Frog

Image zoom Frog Michael Becker / FOX

Clues: a little tadpole; a red sports car; Footloose dance moves; three loaves of French bread; bales of hay; "Before you came into my life, I struggled to find my footing."; "I did everything so fast, the balance of my life was off."; "all the right steps"

Song: "Bust a Move" by Young MC

Panelists' guesses: Derek Hough, Anthony Mackie, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Bow Wow

Borrowed package: a model of a private jet

Kitty

Image zoom Kitty Michael Becker / FOX

Clues: a hot air balloon; a rainbow; Japan; "My creativity comes from all across the globe."; "I felt like I couldn't be myself."; "Everyone around me didn't want me to grow up."; "My career may be up in the air."

Song: "Back to Black" by Amy Winehouse

Panelists' guesses: Vanessa Hudgens, Lea Michele, Mary-Kate or Ashley Olsen

Borrowed package: a bow and arrow

Rhino

Image zoom Rhino Michael Becker / FOX

Clues: three small elephants; ballet slippers; a hand-drawn turkey; numbers 15 and 30; "Before she [Rhino's wife] came along, I'd had some major struggles, personal and professional."; "I didn't think I'd get married let alone have youngsters."

Song: "You've Lost that Lovin' Feelin'" by The Righteous Brothers

Panelists' guesses: Jason Aldean, Trace Adkins, David James Elliott

Borrowed package: A Navy hat because "I have worn many different hats but this one holds very special meaning."

RELATED VIDEO: Hunter Hayes Says the Best Part of 'The Masked Singer' Was How They 'Celebrate Individuality'

Night Angel

Image zoom Night Angel Michael Becker / FOX

Clues: three tubes of lipstick; Colombia; an envelope with "Say, baby I love you" written on it; she started singing at age 4; "kid from the south"; "My auntie noticed me singing my favorite song into a hairbrush, Donna Summer's 'Last Dance'"; "She took me under her wing and taught me all about rhythm and tone."; "You haven't always known me for music."

Song: "Last Dance" by Donna Summer

Panelists' guesses: Alicia Keys, T-Boz, Tameka "Tiny" Harris

Borrowed package: ski gear

RELATED: Masked Singer: After the Mask After Show Announces Guests Rob Gronkowski, Sherri Shepherd and More

Turtle

Image zoom Turtle Michael Becker / FOX

Clues: a green mop; doing work on a car; a wedding cake; poker chips; $1,999; "Being the turtle makes me feel like a superhero."; "Underneath this shell, I'm just an everyday guy with a ton of insecurities."; "I want to pay it forward."; "We all have demons to battle."

Song: "Fix You" by Coldplay

Panelists' guesses: Howie Dorough, Jesse McCartney, Norman Reedus

Borrowed package: a zombie

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.