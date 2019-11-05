The Masked Singer: Ken Jeong Gets Booed After Suggesting the Ladybug Could Be Lindsay Lohan

Ken Jeong has a wild guess about who is behind the Ladybug costume on The Masked Singer.

In an exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday’s episode, judges Jenny McCarthy and Jeong try to use deductive reasoning to guess who is under the mask — but Jeong’s suggestion doesn’t sit well with the mystery singer.

“I’m going to really stick with the clue [that you’re] from a famous family, lots of drama,” says McCarthy, 47. “The way your voice sounded, you sounded like you’re in your young 20s. I just kind of connected it to maybe Paris Jackson.”

While the crowd seems to have mixed feelings about her conclusion, Jeong’s guess proves to be even more unpopular.

“Off of Jenny’s note, I do think these families clues, being misunderstood, going through a lot, and this show is all about rebranding and second chances,” says Jeong, 50. “To me, this might be Lindsay Lohan.”

The Ladybug and Lindsay Lohan

Even when both the crowd and Ladybug herself audibly disagree with the suggestion, Joeng doesn’t let up.

“I know people are bumping on it,” he says before turning to the Ladybug. “I know that person’s upset.”

At that point, the Ladybug turns her back to the judges and motions a thumbs down.

Lohan, of course, was a judge on the most recent season of Australia’s version of the hit singing competition show.

So far in season 2, The Masked Singer has seen celebrities including Late Show and Blues Brothers co-creator Paul Shaffer (Skeleton), radio personality Dr. Drew Pinsky (Eagle), fighter Laila Ali (Panda), Olympic ice skater Johnny Weir (Egg) and videogame streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins (Ice Cream) eliminated from the competition.

The Masked Singer returns Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox for a two-hour special episode.