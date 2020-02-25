The Masked Singer: Ken Jeong Suspects This Legendary Singer Is Under Mouse Costume in Sneak Peek

Another week of The Masked Singer means more far-fetched guesses from judge Ken Jeong.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode of the Fox singing competition, Jeong, 50, suggests that eight-time Grammy winner Tina Turner is underneath the Mouse costume. Jeong thinks he recognizes Turner, 80, and her love of tree nuts (a hint in Mouse’s clue package) from a time they were at a Costco together.

“I was at a party with Tina Turner,” Jeong claims in the teaser. “Look it up! It was a wine and cheese party at a Costco in the valley. Hold on — she was my plus one. Alright?”

When host Nick Cannon questions why the “Proud Mary” singer would need Jeong’s assistance getting into the wholesale retailer, the actor and comedian replies, “She has to be a member.”

Tina Turner; Mouse

Mouse will face off against Banana, Frog, Kitty and Taco during Wednesday’s Group B Playoffs as they whittle down the competition and get closer to determining which three singers will join Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger in the Super 9. Last week, after Group B made its Masked Singer debut, Elephant received the least amount of votes from the studio audience and became the first participant from the second crop of stars to get unmasked. The Elephant turned out to be pro skateboarder Tony Hawk.

“This was a totally new experience for me,” Hawk, 51, said after getting the boot. “I had one more song in me, but I didn’t want to go much further, so thank you for releasing me.”

Hawk joins the eliminated contestants from Group A: Chaka Chan (Miss Monster), Drew Carey (Llama) and Lil Wayne (Robot).

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.