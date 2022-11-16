Ken Jeong and Snowstorm Joke About Nick Cannon's Many Kids on 'The Masked Singer' : 'Nick Is Tired'

Snowstorm faced off against Avocado and Bride on Wednesday's episode of the Fox signing competition

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

Ken Jeong kicked off The Masked Singer's Comedy Roast Night by taking a shot at host Nick Cannon.

"I know Nick is tired," Jeong, 53, said before turning to the father of 11. "You've been up all night memorizing his kids' names."

Bride descended the stage first to defend their crown. First, Bride shared a new clue in the form of a setlist with "become a hero queen" crossed off and "act up" still left to achieve.

Bride rocked out to Billy Idol's "White Wedding" and then comedic actor Jon Lovitz offered up an additional clue about the big pink dinosaur. "They have a movie career, and they like to show off their chest just like Jenny McCarthy — minus the movie career," said Lovitz, 65.

Bride on The Masked Singer
Michael Becker/FOX

The panel — which, along with McCarthy, 50, and Jeong, also includes Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke — guessed Bride could be David Arquette, Matthew McConaughey or Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Flea.

Snowstorm breezed up next for a shot at taking down Bride. "To do what I do, you've got to be cold-blooded," Snowstorm said in her clue package, which also showed a welcome mat.

The ice queen referenced Pitch Perfect and working in a male-dominated industry. "I started work when I was 18, and it took a tight two years to see myself on the screen," she added.

Snowstorm dedicated her performance of Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" to 44-year-old Scherzinger, who she joked "has had more famous exes than Nick has had baby mamas."

Snowstorm on The Masked Singer
Michael Becker/FOX

She also told Cannon, 42, "I'm just so scared to get too close to you. I don't want to get pregnant."

For Snowstorm's additional clue, Lovitz shared that she "has shared the stage with A-listers like Rob Lowe, and non-A-listers like Dr. Ken."

The judges suggested Snowstorm might be Zooey Deschanel, Heather Graham, Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza or Iliza Shlesinger.

RELATED VIDEO: Cheyenne Jackson Talks About How Hard It Was to Change Performance Mentality for Masked Singer

Avocado brought something extra when he arrived on the stage. "I'm light years away from where I first started," Avocado said in his clue package.

Avo used to work in construction until "I met a buddy who helped me trade in my tools for some sweet, sweet AC," he said. "After some success I wanted to expand my reach, so I took a risk on a brand-new venture, and it became a billion-dollar industry."

Avocado on The Masked Singer
Michael Becker/FOX

The package featured a microphone and headphones, as well as a broken window.

Avocado chose "Hit the Road Jack" by Ray Charles for his debut. Then Lovitz took a dig at the green fruit.

"He's really into home renovations," Lovitz said. "It's not like he's a Property Brother — those guys are handsome. Avocado has a face you want to listen to."

Avocado hit back. "When's the last time someone mistook you for George Clooney?" he asked Lovitz. "When's the last time you passed a mirror you didn't crack?"

Tim Allen, Marc Maron and Joe Rogan all arose as possibilities for Avocado's identity.

After the studio audience and judges submitted their votes, Cannon revealed Bride would unmask first. The bridezilla turned out to be wrestler Chris Jericho.

Bride on The Masked Singer, Chris Jericho
Michael Becker/FOX; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Avocado and Snowstorm proceeded to the Battle Royale, which Drew Carey (season 3's Llama!) helped emcee. They each put their spin on "You're So Vain" by Carly Simon, which Cannon dedicated to Thicke, 45.

The panel chose Snowstorm to continue on in the competition and take the crown, leaving Avocado to unmask. He needed some help from the Men in Black to pop off his costume, but when he did, Avocado revealed himself as radio personality Adam Corolla.

The Masked Singer Avocado, Adam Carolla
Michael Becker/FOX; Frazer Harrison/Getty

