Kelly Rowland Denies She's the Butterfly on The Masked Singer amid Fan Speculation

"I promise I’m not doing The Masked Singer," Kelly Rowland said

By Dave Quinn
November 25, 2019 02:10 PM

Looks like fans of The Masked Singer can rule out one potential celebrity performer.

During an appearance on Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kelly Rowland addressed rumors she’s competing on the undercover Fox singing competition series — denying that she’s the Butterfly, as many have suspected.

“I promise I’m not doing The Masked Singer,” the Destiny’s Child alum, 38, told host Andy Cohen.

When Cohen grilled Rowland more about it — pointing out that Patti LaBelle appeared on the show after she had told him otherwise — Rowland doubled down.

“By the way, I have asked people as well because I’ve watched, and I’ve been lied to too,” Rowland said. “So we stand in the same position.”

Kelly Rowland and The Butterfly on The Masked Singer
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Michael Becker/FOX

A total of 16 celebrities are competing on season 2 of The Masked Singer, which premiered back in September.

So far, figure skating champ Johnny Weir, gamer Ninja, boxer Laila Ali, celebrity doctor Dr. Drew Pinsky, bandleader Paul Shaffer, comedian Sherri Shepherd, actress Raven-Simoné, Fashion Police alum Kelly Osbourne, and Grammy winner Patti LaBelle have all been unmasked.

Meanwhile, judges Ken JeongJenny McCarthyNicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke have been among those throwing Rowland’s name around as a potential inhabitant of the Butterfly costume.

In her clue video, the Butterfly spoke out about metamorphosis, explaining that “after achieving success in many stages of life” she was ready for a change.

Of course, Rowland’s Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams has also been suggested, as has Leona Lewis — who could be more in line with the Butterfly’s apparent ties to London (she also referenced the phrase “bleeding love,” which would be a callback to her Lewis’ 2007 signature song).

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.

