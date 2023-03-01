The 'Masked Singer' Judges Save 1 Contestant from Elimination on New York Night for the First Time

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

Welcome to the Big Apple!

Robin Thicke kicked off The Masked Singer's New York Night with a performance of his song "Living in New York City" while his fellow judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger cheered him on from a park bench on stage.

Then returning champ Medusa offered up an additional clue — season 7's McTerrier, a.k.a. chef Duff Goldman — before putting their twist on "New York, New York" by Frank Sinatra.

"What an amazing, stunning, I think one of the best, most unique performances to date on The Masked Singer," McCarthy, 50, told Medusa.

Agreed Scherzinger, 44: "You are otherworldly."

The Real Housewives of New York's Luann de Lesseps brought out an additional clue for Medusa in the form of a miniature Brooklyn Bridge.

"Sometimes you have to build a bridge to get over it," said Medusa. "Hopefully it will put you in the right state of mind.

The judges suggested Susan Boyle (Jeong's idea), Kesha, Lorde, Garbage singer Shirley Manson and Florence Welch for Medusa's identity.

Polar Bear introduced himself next.

"This city of dreams where I come form is the source of everything that made me me," Polar Bear said in his clue package that showed a scratch-off lottery ticket, boxing and a message in a bottle. "My neighborhood got a bad rep. It's the kind of place most people wouldn't dream of getting down with."

Polar Bear said he had an "interest in electronics as a kid" that led him to "turn the tables on the entire music industry."

"This bad boy invented a sound no one was making," Polar Bear continued. "My legendary status helped but my broken borough on the map."

The fuzzy white bear paid tribute to another New York City icon by singing Blondie's "Rapture."

For his additional clue, Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo shared a reading.

"Totally see you standing at a podium, giving a speech. I think it's actually an acceptance speech at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," said Caputo, 55.

The panel thought Polar Bear might be DJ Jazzy Jeff, Diddy, Flavor Flav or Grandmaster Flash.

California Roll closed out the show.

"This entrée has many sides," one of the sushi roll's five pieces said in the clue package.

Another revealed that they'd been on Broadway before and gotten married.

"Just like the city of New York, this Cali Roll never sleeps," a third piece said. "I got used to it form deejaying all night long."

California Roll said they went to California for the "gleeful rays and the silver screens." The package showed a group project book, a tiger, a baseball, Snoop Dogg and Dolly Parton.

The fivesome covered "Paparazzi" by Lady Gaga in a way that would make Gaga proud, Jeong, 53, said.

Pizza Rat delivered a slice of pizza to the stage with the number 5 billion printed on it.

"Five billion and growing, but who's counting?" California Roll said.

California Roll garnered guesses of Pentatonix and the casts of High School Musical, Pitch Perfect and The Lion King on Broadway.

With all three acts having performed, it came time for the studio audience to vote for their favorite of the night. Host Nick Cannon announced that Polar Bear received the fewest number of votes and would have to unmask. The arctic animal turned out to be Scherzinger's guess of DJ Grandmaster Flash, 65.

That left Medusa and California Roll to compete in the Battle Royale, where they each offered up a version of Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl."

"This is the most competitive Battle Royale we've ever had," Jeong said.

The panel ultimately decided to keep California Roll around, putting them in the quarterfinals and sending home Medusa. But at the last minute, Scherzinger rang the "Ding Dong Keep It On" bell and saved Medusa.

"After I heard the California Rolls, I knew they won and I felt so embarrassed," Medusa said. "Thank you so much. This means more to me than you'll ever know. And wow, I'm very relieved."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.