The Smackdown round returned during this week’s episode of The Masked Singer, when four of the eight remaining disguised performers took the stage.

Night Angel faced off against Kangaroo, and Astronaut went up against Turtle. Then the loser of each battle, determined by the studio audience’s vote, performed again in the Smackdown to determine who would be unmasked and sent home.

The clue packages didn’t really provide much new information this week, mostly featuring the two singers talking smack to each other before their face-off. After each performance, though, new hints were offered up in the form of what was inside each celeb’s luggage.

The Night Angel topped Kangaroo with her version of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”, sending the Aussie animal up against Astronaut, who fell to Turtle after taking on Shawn Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You.” Kangaroo brought it in the Smackdown with “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer, while Kangaroo hit back with the *NSYNC classic “Bye, Bye, Bye.”

Ultimately, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke and guest judge Yvette Nicole Brown decided that Astronaut’s boy band cover earned him a spot in the Battle of the Sixes. That meant Kangaroo would be hopping back to the outback.

From her first appearance, viewers suspected Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, model Jordyn Woods, was Kangaroo, and McCarthy agreed when giving her final guess. Scherzinger also suggested someone in the Kardashian realm with Blac Chyna, but McCarthy — and the internet — were correct with Woods.

“I love this show. Number one, I watch it every week with my family,” the 23-year-old said of why she wanted to appear on The Masked Singer. “But I just love a challenge. I felt like this was an opportunity for people to see a different side of me that not even I knew existed.”

As Woods stated earlier in the night, her performances on the competition show marked her first time ever singing in front of people. “I was extremely nervous every performance but honestly, the words from you guys just made me more confident every single show,” she told the judges.

Read on for more clues from this week’s crop of singers.

Night Angel

Song : “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain

: “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain Guesses : Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer, Vanessa Williams

: Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer, Vanessa Williams Luggage clues: an ostrich, a snow globe, luggage tags that say “boss” and “This bag is mine,” a crown and a bee since, “I usually fly right over security, but not here.”

Kangaroo

Song : “No Air” by Jordin Sparks

: “No Air” by Jordin Sparks Guesses : Blac Chyna, Ayesha Curry, La La Anthony, Kiera Knightley

: Blac Chyna, Ayesha Curry, La La Anthony, Kiera Knightley Luggage clues: Big Ben, a turntable, a model ship, a tube of lipstick and a luggage tag that says “first,” because, “This show is the first time I’ve ever sung in front of anyone. I’m totally new to this.”

Astronaut

Song : “If I Can’t Have You” by Shawn Mendes

: “If I Can’t Have You” by Shawn Mendes Guesses : Seth Green, Austin Mahone, Ben Platt

: Seth Green, Austin Mahone, Ben Platt Luggage clues: The White House, an accordion, an airplane and a lightbulb – “I’m an open book. Now it’s your mission to unearth who I am.”

Turtle

Song : “Let It Go” by James Bay

: “Let It Go” by James Bay Guesses : Niall Horan, Adam Lambert, Joey McIntyre

: Niall Horan, Adam Lambert, Joey McIntyre Luggage clues: cologne, a luggage tag that says: “Never keep open this bag” (NKOTB), an arrow, a gavel, a baseball glove, a queen passport – “It’s not easy going through security when you’re covered in metal spikes, but what should be easy is figuring out these clues. So panel, take it slow like a turtle and I promise they’ll all fit like a glove.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.