Seashell, Raccoon, Robopine and Russian Doll faced off on Wednesday's episode — but then Orca showed up

The Masked Singer's First Wildcard Contestant Proceeds — and This Group A Member Gets Sent Home

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Things began to get wild on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer with the Group A Wildcard Round.

Russian Doll started off by bringing out a third singer during their performance of "Wonder" by Shawn Mendes. In their clue package, one of the Russian Dolls said, "We haven't always been in unison."

They also teased a life-threatening accident. "I was doing what I loved when I noticed something seriously wrong," one of the Russian Dolls shared. "I was rushed to the hospital and there was no guarantee I'd ever be the same. If it wasn't for the glue that bonds us, I may not have survived." The package additionally showed a banjo, three planets, "HELP" on letter blocks, a letterman jacket with the letter "M," a fire engine toy and a high-five.

The Masked Singer Russian Doll Image zoom Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

After their performance, guest host Niecy Nash brought out a self-portrait that Russian Doll made. "These colors just really pop like we do," they said of the Andy Warhol-esque creation.

Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke — joined by guest panelist Joel McHale — suggested Lady A, Boyz II Men and Sugarland for the trio. Cluedle-Doo then showed a behind-the-scenes moment that suggested there are only three Russian Dolls.

Raccoon came up next and shared in his clue package that he began his career as a fighter — and he loves McCarthy, 48. "My uncle taught me how to box and I trained harder than anyone," Raccoon said. "One day I became a champion. Decades later, I retired my glove until I was asked to train a Hollywood leading man. Eventually, I wasn't just training the leading man — I was the leading man."

Raccoon proceeded to give his take on Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire." "I'm speechless, much like the Raccoon was during the song," McHale, 49, quipped. The panel guessed Tony Danza, Danny DeVito, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight for the trash-loving mammal.

The Masked Singer Robopine Image zoom Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Robopine followed and revealed in their clue package that they admire construction workers and grew up in Costa Rica. The clues also showed a stuffed cat.

Robopine's heartfelt rendition of John Legend's "All of Me" brought tears to Scherzinger's eyes. "I have never been more compelled at any other performance on any other season ever," she said. Scherzinger, 42, thought Jason DeRulo could be under the robotic porcupine, while her fellow judges suggested Wesley Snipes and Eddie Murphy.

THE MASKED SINGER, Seashell Image zoom Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Next, Seashell owned the stage with her powerful version of Demi Lovato's "Confident." In the clue package, Seashell said her "total jock" of a partner gives her confidence. "It's been ages since I've been on a stage," Seashell revealed. The package also displayed baseballs, bagels, eggs, a pitcher of milk, a cat, succulents and a two-minute stopwatch.

Seashell's self-portrait featured a microphone, a book, a dumbbell and a mixing bowl with a whisk all caught in a tornado. "I wear many hats, so sometimes it can be a little tornado, but I like to see myself as a superhero," Seashell explained. All of that encouraged the judges to toss out Haylie Duff, Jenny Slate and Ashlee Simpson as possibilities for Seashell's identity.

Then the show's first wildcard contestant, Orca, took the stage, hoping to steal a spot from one of the contestants who'd already performed. Orca's clue package featured a menu offering lemon, orange and pumpkin pizzas, the time 2:59 and the address 1313 Melville Court. Orca said pizza played a major role in how they attained fame.

"I was 24 and closer to becoming a punchline than achieving my goal of becoming a big star," Orca said. "My dad told me if I didn't make waves by 25, it was time to move on. The clock was ticking, I had to hustle. So I improvised. I hid my audition tapes inside boxes of pizza and delivered them all around the town."

After Orca sang Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It," the panel guessed The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Kevin Bacon or Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl could be under the whale of a costume.

When the judges and virtual audience voted, they chose to keep Orca in the competition and sent home Raccoon. Once the "take it off" chants started, Raccoon began to unbuckle his belt. Then he popped off his black and white mask to reveal actor Danny Trejo.

The Masked Singer, Danny Trejo Image zoom Credit: Michael Becker/FOX; Jesse Grant/Getty

"I feel like a winner," the Machete star, 76, said after being unmasked.

He also complimented McCarthy. "I love the work that you do," Trejo continued. "And I mean that from the bottom of my heart."