The Masked Singer's First Season 7 Double Elimination Sends Home 2 Stars

Cyclops, Firefly and Thingamabob competed for a spot in the finals on Wednesday's episode

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer's first double elimination of the season took out two heavy hitters.

Thingamabob from Team Cuddly started off the night. "Looking back on my childhood, my family didn't have much, but we had each other," Thingamabob said in his clue package.

The package showed a cowboy hat, a kangaroo, a wrecking ball and a bull on luggage and also revealed that Thingamabob didn't have his family's support when he pursued his dreams. "My siblings even stopped talking to me," the fuzzy green creature shared.

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Thingamabob delivered a fun cover of MTKO's "Classic."

"What I do for my job, not everybody would think that I could do this and there's so much more to me than meets the eye," Thingamabob told host Nick Cannon of why he'd want to advance to the finals.

The judges guessed Thingamabob could be actors Liam Hemsworth or Jason Mamoa or former NBA player Dennis Rodman.

Then, Team Bad's Cyclops followed up.

"I was going through some stuff, feeling kind of down in the dumps, but then I received the best message ever," Cyclops recalled in his clue package. "It had me smiling with the best of them. My favorite musician wanted to feature me on their new album. It was always a dream I had but I never thought it would actually become a reality."

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

The video also included a glass of milk, a podcast, a lottery ticket and the Statue of David.

The one-eyed monster brought the energy with "Flashdance (What a Feeling)" by Irene Cara. "Now that I'm here, there are no words," Cyclops said of being on the show.

The panel thought actors David Bautista or Dax Shepard or musician Zac Brown could be under the big green costume.

Next, Firefly represented Team Good. "I've never been one to shy away from the spotlight," Firefly said in their clue package that showcased a photo of Kanye West, a fire alarm, two skateboards and dynamite sticks. "Even as a young Firefly, I loved to dress up in my mom's clothes and entertain my imaginary audience."

Firefly recalled performing for their neighbors growing up. "It was one of those neighbors who got me my first real gig," the insect said, alluding to a modeling job.

The glowing bug got the audience involved in their performance of Charlie Puth's "Attention." "She's going all the way," Scherzinger, 43, said.

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Firefly hoped so. "It would mean everything," Firefly said of possibly making it to the season finale. "You see, I come out here and I do my best. I want to win."

Singers Ciara, Keyshia Cole and Alicia Keys came up as guesses for Firefly's identity.

Before the vote, Cyclops, Firefly and Thingamabob had one more chance to impress viewers during the Final Showdown. They sang "I Got You (I Feel Good)" by James Brown — and offered up a couple of numerical clues. Fifty-four for Firefly; 108 for Cyclops; and 7 for Thingamabob.

"You guys just raised the bar for everyone," McCarthy, 49, said afterward.

Once the judges and studio audience cast their votes, Cannon, 41, announced Cyclops would be the first one unmasking. The panel reiterated Bautista and Brown as their final guesses and tossed out Kevin Smith and Michael Keaton as well.

No one nailed it though, and actor Jorge Garcia appeared under the giant horned head.

"I love this show and it's really been an honor to come play," the Lost alum, 48, said after being unmasked.

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Next, Cannon revealed that Firefly would advance to the finals — meaning Thingamabob would be going home.

While McCarthy and Thicke, 45, got close with their guesses of ex-NFL star Michael Strahan and Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt, respectively, Thingamabob turned out to be another football pro: Philadelphia Eagles player Jordan Mailata.

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX; Mitchell Leff/Getty

"I was a singer first before any sort of athlete," the Australia native, 24, said.

The judges couldn't believe an active NFL player appeared on the show. "This has been an incredible experience for me," Mailata continued. "I want to say if you want to do something, just do it."