The Masked Singer Fans Think Jordyn Wood Is the Kangaroo: 'I'll Put Money on It'

Season 3 of The Masked Singer has just begun, and the fan theories are already flying.

After Sunday night’s premiere introduced a new batch of mystery celebrity contestants, fans flocked to social media to reveal their guesses for who is under each mask.

One popular theory: that Jordyn Woods is the Kangaroo.

Before the Kangaroo ended the night with an emotional performance, fans were already convinced that the former reality star was hiding behind the mask due to the clues, which seemed to reference Woods’ cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson.

“I recently lost a person who held my family’s heart together. Then by my own admission, I found myself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons,” one clue stated. “I have to fight for my family and show them that bullies never win.”

The contestant also said they’ve struggled with vulnerability in their past.

“One of my greatest fears is being vulnerable, and this year I’ve had no other option than to be vulnerable,” they said. “But with this kangaroo costume, I feel like I can get my superhero powers back.”

Viewers didn’t waste any time calling out Woods, 22, on social media.

“KANGAROO IS JORDYN WOODS YALL,” one fan wrote.

“Jordyn Woods is the Kangaroo I’ll put money on it,” another ventured.

Jordyn woods is the kangaroo I'll put money on it #TheMaskedSinger — courtney (@cma_xoxo) February 3, 2020

Idk whyyyy but I feel like the kangaroo is Jordyn Woods..! Lol #MaskedSinger — Sky Harris (@reaching_4_sky) February 3, 2020

Clues aside, some fans thought they recognized Woods’ voice from behind the mask.

“The kangaroo’s speaking voice sounds like Jordyn Woods,” a Twitter user said.

But while the Kangaroo’s identity remains a mystery for now, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke helped uncover who was under the Robot mask at the end of Sunday night’s episode.

After Scherzinger hypothesized Robot was a “massive star,” rapper Lil Wayne was revealed as the performer.

“He just made this show so much cooler, right?” host Nick Cannon said following the reveal.

Wayne said he chose the robot costume because of his kids. “My kids, man, my kids,” the father of four — who released his 13th album, Funeral, on Friday — said. “My kids watch the show with me and [I] know they’re going to like the robot costume.”

The Masked Singer will return to its regular time slot on Wednesday, airing at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.