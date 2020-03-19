The Masked Singer Follows Up Shocking Sarah Palin Reveal by Eliminating Swan

If you haven’t gotten over learning that former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin was under the Bear costume last week singing “Baby Got Back” on The Masked Singer, you’re not alone.

“We’re still recovering from last week and the most shocking reveal in Masked Singer history after Sarah Palin, also known as the Bear, left us all speechless,” host Nick Cannon said at the beginning of Wednesday’s episode.

The remaining Group C contestants — Astronaut, Swan, T-Rex, Night Angel and Rhino — returned for their second performance of the season, and guest judge Joel McHale joined panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. As part of this season’s Masked Academy theme, Cannon asked each contestant to offer up a yearbook quote after their performance as an additional hint.

Image zoom Judges (from left) Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Joel McHale and Nicole Scherzinger. Michael Becker/FOX

The judges thought Rhino’s version of “Nice to Meet Ya” by Niall Horan would certainly secure him a spot in the Super 9, and the studio audience’s vote confirmed that when they selected their favorite performance at the end of the night. The vote left Swan — who had professed her love for Jeong after singing “I Hate Myself for Loving You” — at the bottom, which meant she would have to unmask.

The panelists’ final guesses consisted of a range of actresses including Nina Dobrev, Megan Fox, Olivia Munn, Mila Kunis and Kristen Stewart, but when the crane came off, Bella Thorne turned out to be under the feathery costume.

Image zoom Swan Michael Becker/FOX

Image zoom Bella Thorne David Fisher/Shutterstock

“Well because Ken was guessing me as the Flamingo last season and I retweeted that and that made me super excited and I just started watching the show and I thought it was so, so amazing, so dope and I was like, ‘Let’s do that!’ ” the 22-year-old singer and actress said of why she wanted to do the show. “Getting in front of people really gets me super nervous, so this was really out of my comfort zone.”

Jeong kicked himself for not suggesting Thorne because they appeared together in rom-com The Duff.

Read on for more guesses from the judges and hints from this week’s Group C Playoffs.

Astronaut

Image zoom Astronaut Michael Becker/FOX

Clues: a French horn; balloons; Orion’s belt; “I have a whole new mission now that I’m connecting with the audience on stage.”; “I’m loving this fresh start as the circle of life keeps spinning.”; “It feels like I’m getting a foothold in this new world.”; “When I was young, I was a bright star, but then I overreached and got burned.”; “I found myself isolated and so very lonely but in the wild, I kept wandering for what felt like 500 days using sign language until I found my own voice.”; “sing a song from a dear friend”

Song: “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder

Panelists’ guesses: Corey Feldman, Donald Glover, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Yearbook quote: “Well, we can all reach the stars. Sometimes it just takes a little help from someone from an organized crime family.”

Night Angel

Image zoom Night Angel Michael Becker/FOX

Clues: a fireplace; chalk drawings of a castle and a strawberry; a pitcher of sweet tea; a fan; New York City; “Years ago I was sitting up in my room surrounded by other angels but lost in the crowd.”; “I had a thirst for more, so bang, bang, I left my safe place and chose to fall down to earth.”; “Real talk: being on my own was scary because I felt rejection for the first time.”; “I taught myself how to survive.”; “built an empire”; “Destiny brought me back to the stage.”

Song: “A Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga

Panelists’ guesses: Taraji P. Henson, Regina King, Sia, Jessica Simpson

Yearbook quote: “If you’re willing to lend a helping wing then you too can break barriers.”

T-Rex

Image zoom T-Rex Michael Becker/FOX

Clues: a pink globe wearing a party hat; a rainbow; “After the impact, I looked around and was devastated to see only singles and doubles of us were left.”; “I didn’t want my career to go downhill fast.”; “My heart was beating like a bumblebee.”; “To survive I had to diversify.”; “No one wants to be a one-hit-wonder.”; “This is my one shot and I double dare you to stop me.”

Song: “Push It” by Salt-N-Pepa

Panelists’ guesses: Liza Koshy, Mikaela Shiffrin, Lilly Singh

Yearbook quote: “If you dream big, your face can be everywhere and you’ll never go extinct unless a meteor hits.”

Swan

Image zoom Swan Michael Becker/FOX

Clues: a blue stuffed frog; a glass dolphin; a Made in Japan tag; a chest filled with raspberries; a bartender using a cocktail shaker; “It’s like I’ve fallen down a rabbit hole in the most amazing wonderland.”; “Here’s the tea: I know my life seems all new moons and rainbows but I came from nothing.”; “Only through illusions did I transform my family to a better place.”; “friends and followers”

Song: “I Hate Myself for Loving You” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Panelists’ guesses: Sandra Bullock, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Kristen Stewart

Yearbook quote: “I’ve been the black swan and against all odds I’ve been able to spread my wings for millions to see. Life is truly magical.”

Rhino

Image zoom Rhino Michael Becker/FOX

Clues: an airplane; a sign reading “south”; a large diamond ring; playing tennis; playing guitar; cutting a sandwich bun; “I’ve always been a risk taker, which has led to many ups and downs.”; “It felt like I was free-falling through life.”; “Just when it felt like I might hit the bottom, I met my wife, my guardian angel. She taught me balance, gave me stability so I could defy gravity. She saved my life.”

Song: “Nice to Meet Ya” by Niall Horan

Panelists’ guesses: Ryan Lochte, Chris Pratt, Tim Tebow

Yearbook quote: “Family is very important for success, especially when performing for a king is in your blood.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.