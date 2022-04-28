Baby Mammoth, The Prince, Space Bunny and Queen Cobra returned to the Fox signing competition for the second time — but only three acts moved forward

The Masked Singer Eliminates Fan Favorite Character in the Race for the Last Spot in the Finale

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Prince, Baby Mammoth, Space Bunny and Queen Cobra fought to be the last mask dancing on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke came along for the journey and host Nick Cannon brought out a mega clue in a magical well after each performance. Every contestants' clue package consisted of a look back on their Masked Singer debut.

The final Team Bad singer, Queen Cobra, kicked off the night. "They have no idea how many of me there are slithering up here, let alone who I am," Queen Cobra said in their clue package.

Queen Cobra's version of Aretha Franklin's "I Say a Little Prayer" confused the judges even more because two snakes took the main stage and four more seemingly sang backup. And just when the panel thought Queen Cobra had wrapped, they broke it down acoustically.

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

"I am almost serpent you guys are going to the finals," Thicke, 45, said.

Queen Cobra explained that their mega clue — a Valentine that read, "B. Mine" — "goes out to someone special."

Brandy and Monica, girl group Allure and duo Zhané arose as possibilities for Queen Cobra.

Team Cuddly's Space Bunny came up next and covered Lionel Richie's "All Night Long (All Night)." The men in black unveiled a barbell weighing 500 lbs. for Space Bunny's mega clue. "I've been doing a lot of intense raining over the years," Space Bunny said. "Yeah, ready to knock my competition out, mama."

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

The panel's guesses for Space Bunny included Floyd Mayweather, Pitbull, Ne-Yo, Usher and Richard Simmons.

Then Team Cuddly sent out Baby Mammoth, who crooned "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)" by Cher. Afterward, Baby Mammoth shared that she wrote a song of her own "because I was so inspired by this show and I'd like to sing it real fast." The song simply consisted of repeating the words "Baby Mammoth" in a bouncy cadence.

The men in black revealed Baby Mammoth's mega clue as a birdcage with the warning "Danger: Wild Animal."

"Well, I think that all animals should be wild things so set it free and help it escape," the giant pink mammal said.

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

The judges thought Baby Mammoth might be Melissa McCarthy, Dianne Wiest or Reese Witherspoon.

The Prince finished off for Team Good with an emotional cover of Sam Smith's "Lay Me Down."

"You're going to be leaping all the way to the finale," McCarthy, 49, told The Prince.

The royal's mega clue of luggage represented their worldwide travels. "I have toured a lot of hotels all over the world and this one has to be the most wild one yet," The Prince said.

Darren Criss, Enrique Iglesias and One Direction's Niall Horan bubbled up as options for The Prince's identity.

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

The panel and the studio audience voted on their favorite performance of the night and the two disguised celebrities who received the fewest number of votes would have to face off to stay in the competition. Once the votes were tabulated, Cannon, 41, announced that someone from Team Cuddly would leave as Baby Mammoth and Space Bunny had to battle it out in the duel.

"Mammoth is going down," Space Bunny promised.

Baby Mammoth brought it with Meghan Trainor's "Me Too," but Space Bunny hit back with a serene rendition of Culture Club's "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me."

Ultimately, the judges voted for Space Bunny to stick around, leaving Baby Mammoth to unmask.

THE MASKED SINGER, Kirstie Alley Credit: Michael Becker / FOX; Cindy Ord/Getty

For their final guesses on Baby Mammoth, Jeong, 52, stuck with Witherspoon, Thicke threw out Kirsten Dunst and Scherzinger, 43, mentioned Rachael Ray. But McCarthy nailed it with her suggestion of Kirstie Alley — and the actress, 71, appeared under the oversized outfit.

The audience and judges sang along to Alley's "Baby Mammoth" tune before she performed unmasked.