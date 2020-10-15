The Masked Singer Sends Baby Alien Back to Space — Find Out Who Was Under the Costume

The Masked Singer held a Masked Jamboree for the Group B Playoffs on Wednesday night.

Serpent, Crocodile, Baby Alien, Whatchamacallit and Seahorse recalled memories from their younger years in the clue packages that aired before they took the stage. After each disguised celebrity performed, the Men in Black brought out a childhood clue to help give guest panelist Joel McHale and judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke an additional hint about their identity.

Serpent started the night strong with a soulful take on the Maren Morris hit "Bones," and Crocodile continued the momentum with a unique spin on "Toxic" by Britney Spears. Baby Alien had the judges guessing everyone from comedians to football players after he sang "It's Time" by Imagine Dragons, and Whatchamacallit's "Money Maker" drew an equal amount of confusion.

Seahorse's version of Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" closed out the night on a high, though. "She's the best vocalist we've ever had," Scherzinger said. McHale added, "I've never heard anyone like that before."

Despite a strong showing from all of the undercover stars, the judges and audience had to vote for their favorite performance of the night. When it came time for host Nick Cannon to announce who would be going home based on the vote, it turned out Baby Alien's performance was less out-of-this-world than he'd hoped.

But the panelists' suggestions landed in a galaxy far, far away. Cannon and one of the Men in Black helped Baby Alien out of his costume to reveal former NFL player Mark Sanchez.

Of what he enjoyed most about being on The Masked Singer, the retired quarterback, 33, said, "Sharing this experience with my little man. He knows the words to 'Faith' now. He knows the words to 'It's Time' by Imagine Dragons, so we've been rocking out in the car. It's been fun. It's been really fun."

Keep reading for more kid-friendly clues about Group B.

Serpent

Song: “The Bones” by Maren Morris

Clues: playing the flute; scrubs; pink Cadillac; bacon on a croissant; an ATM receipt that says "$2 remaining"; "I've taken an unorthodox path to get here."; "Starting out, I could barely make rent."; "To get by I sold clothes, I did manual labor."; “I had patience but all I heard from the gatekeepers was no."; "Those initial failures were my gateway to The Masked Singer."

Childhood clue: a baby bottle on wheels — “This baby bottle should get your wheels turning.”

Crocodile

Song: “Toxic” by Britney Spears

Clues: a nail file; Crocodile Family Reunion 2014 photo; an orange tree; an anchor; House #5; scull and crossbones; "Becoming the crocodile has really revived my love for performing, something I haven’t felt this passionately about since I was a kid."; "When I was young I was just a poor nobody with a dream."; "I remember standing in my backyard performing to each weed and rose petal."; "My own father didn’t believe in my talent. When I finally got my first paycheck for $100 I handed it straight to him."; "Shazam, my field of dreams became a field of reality."

Childhood clue: a crocodile piñata filled with small dolphins — “I just cracked the case wide open because this clue has an important porpoise to it.”

Baby Alien

Song: “It’s Time” by Imagine Dragons

Clues: a sand horse sculpture; a hot dog; an orange fire hydrant; "I practice wearing 30 lb. backpack at home and do hours of puppet choreography."; "I've made it my duty to help others on the same flight back."; "I've been roasted before."; "Under beaming spotlight of big city, I had my public relationships broke and experience close encounters with many hungry sharks."

Childhood clue: a toy fire truck — “This particular toy is near, dear to my heart but Joel McHale you’re hot on my trail.”

Whatchamacallit

Clues: flying on a bundle of balloons; airplanes; 10 cents; “It takes 36,524 brush strokes to make Whatcha camera ready.”; a shoe phone; "I'm free, free, free."; "It's taken some rough patches to get here."; "At the time I was at the height of my career I was ready to dance like never before, then I got the whatchamacall that shook my world."; "My mom was in bad shape. I wanted to be by her side but she wanted me to continue to ride. She made me realize my dream was her dream so I pushed forward."

Childhood clue: Hair Tales of the Whatcha Fam by Doodad Doohickey — “I love a bedtime story and I’m an open book, so Ken, you should know exactly who I am.”

Seahorse

Song: “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion

Clues: Under the Sea Saloon and Rodeo; the prohibited symbol over a mouth; Daisy Duke shorts; a Place Your Bets sign; five clocks reading 9:00; A Dream is a Wish your Heart Makes sign; "I'm a bit tame in my normal life."; "As a baby seahorse, I acted so hard to be a hero and make a name for myself but it only led to rejection."; I posted up in my room for what felt like 1,000 years."; "Like many people lately I have experienced unimaginable loss and pain."; "No matter how dark the seas get we just have to keep swimming."

Childhood clue: a periwinkle balloon with feathers inside — “Light as a feather, heavy on clues, this should help you, not confuse.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.