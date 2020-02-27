Group B returned to The Masked Singer stage on Wednesday night and revealed yet another seasoned performer at the end of the episode. Host Nick Cannon started off by joking about how judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke have only guessed one out of the four eliminated singers correctly so far, but their luck would later change.

Banana, Frog, Kitty, Mouse and Taco gave their second performances of the season and afterward shared their favorite subject in school as an extra hint. As usual, the panelists, joined this week by comedian Gabriel Iglesias, tried to make sense of everything they’d just seen and tossed out their best guesses.

When it came time for the studio audience and judges to vote on their favorite performance of the evening, they shockingly left Mouse, who sang what seemed to be a professional-level rendition of Natalie Cole’s “This Will Be (Everlasting Love),” in last place. All of the panelists, with the exception of Jeong, suggested that five-time Grammy winner Dionne Warwick would be under the Mouse costume — and they guessed right!

“I’m just freaking out. I love you so much,” Scherzinger said.

Warwick, 79, appreciated the compliment and said she had “a ball” on the Fox singing competition.

“It has been an absolute pleasure,” the “That’s What Friends Are For” crooner said after being unmasked. “I had the best time.”

Before Warwick revealed her identity, McCarthy thought there was “no way” the storied musician would be on the same season as 10-time Grammy winner and “Every Woman” singer Chaka Khan, who was unmasked as Miss Monster two weeks earlier.

“There’s no way the producers would have Chaka Khan — a legend — and then Dionne Warwick on the same season,” McCarthy said.

Jeong quipped, “We’re out of legend budget!”

Here’s who else the judges think might be other the remaining Group B disguises:

Banana

Clues: Bananagement Management; an alarm clock with the time 2:13pm on 6/8; meeting with his team about his image; cowboy boots; a gold bunny paperweight; a PowerPoint presentation titled “Banana Needs a Rebrand”; “Get ‘er done.”; “I’m still here after all these years.”

Song: “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus

Panelists’ guesses: Billy Bob Thornton, Ed Helms, Larry the Cable Guy

Favorite subject in school: ”Well for me no doubt [it] was art. It has gotten me through some of the toughest times in my life and I’ve had quite a few. And tonight even though I forgot half the lyrics, I was having the time of my life, forgetting about the troubles, having a good time.”

Mouse

Clues: reading romance novels; wine and cheese; eating nuts; prayer hands; a rhino statue; “The stage is like my second home and I’m having a ball up there.”; “You think I ought to take a break, but I still have more stories to tell.”; “Why quit something that still feels exciting and new?”; “When I leave my good job in the city, there’s no place like my home squeak home.”; “hostess with the mostest”; “Ain’t no stopping me now.”

Song: “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole

Panelists’ guesses: Tracee Ellis Ross, Tina Turner, Dionne Warwick

Favorite subject in school: “It was actually math. My daddy told me, he said, ‘When you look at those numbers and you know that those numbers represent your money.'”

Frog

Clues: a basketball; a typewriter highlighting the S, C and I keys; typed out “Not every frog wants to be a Prince.”; toy soliders; a $19.00 price tag; a Hollywood Walk of Fame star; “I felt like I got a new lease on life.”; “It makes me wonder why haven’t I felt like this before?”; “I’ve sacrificed so much of myself to be all that.”; “Upholding that image took its toll. I almost croaked.”; “always shooting to be the prince of my game”; “No more golden crown for this prince.”

Song: “In Da Club” by 50 Cent

Panelists’ guesses: Kevin Hart, Omarion, Alfonso Ribeiro

Favorite subject in school: “My favorite subject was actually P.E. That’s gym for those that don’t know. The real thing I love about it was the fact that it keeps me in shape so I can bust these dance moves that make the ladies go crazy.”

Taco

Clues: a hairpiece; a map of stars; a whoopie cushion; “So here’s the news update…”; “You may think of me as a buttoned-up mild type, but I actually used to be a bit of a hothead until I met the most stunning taco in the galaxy.”; “blessed with a rich career I can’t even believe is real”

Song: “Bossa Nova Baby” by Elvis Presley

Panelists’ guesses: Alec Baldwin, Ted Danson, Seth MacFarlane

Favorite subject in school: “Actually, I was a class clown. Once I was put in a closet int he classroom for bad behavior, but I loved it. Then I didn’t have to sit in class.”

Kitty

Clues: Little Red Riding Hood; “a veritable fantasy”; “Sewing is one of my favorite things to do … whether a pillow for someone special or a modern dress for a family member’s ball.”; “I draw on all that inspires me.”

Song: “Mercy” by Brett Young

Panelists’ guesses: Millie Bobby Brown, Sarah Hyland, Amanda Seyfried

Favorite subject in school: “My favorite subject was English. I am such a bookworm and I used to write my own science fiction books and sell them for quarters.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.