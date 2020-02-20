The Masked Singer introduced six new costumed performers on Wednesday — and while they might be the second group to show off their vocal chops this season, they’re gunning for first place.

Last week, Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger secured their spots in the Super 9, and on Wednesday night’s episode, Banana, Elephant, Frog, Kitty, Mouse and Taco kicked off the battle to see who would be joining them. After each contestant took the stage, host Nick Cannon asked them about their experience under the mask so far. Then, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke offered their guesses as to which celebrity might be under the masks.

Image zoom Masked Singer judges (from left) Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

At the end of the night, the judges and studio audience voted on their favorite performance, leaving the disguised singer with the least amount of votes to head home and have their identity revealed. This week’s vote sent Elephant packing.

RELATED: The Masked Singer: Who’s Been Revealed So Far?

Cannon assisted the futuristic-looking mammal with removing their mask — and the audience and judges alike freaked out when they saw Tony Hawk underneath.

Image zoom Tony Hawk

“I appreciated your support,” the skateboarder, 51, said after being eliminated. “This was a totally new experience for me. I had one more song in me, but I didn’t want to go much further, so thank you for releasing me.”

Hawk explained that he started off with a song from The Cure because he and his wife had also selected a Cure track as their wedding song. Continue on for more info about Group B’s first performances.

Frog

Image zoom Frog Greg Gayne/FOX

Clues: an old microphone; a brown paper bag of leftovers; a newspaper with the headline “Tadpole Plucked From Larger Creek”; $106; a poster for the 1996 Games; “My metamorphosis has been anything but typical.”; “I left the stardom as fast as a lightning bolt.”; “Never had a chance to evolve my image and do things my way.”; “I was slithering with the big frogs from jump jump.”; “Now I can write my own masterpiece.”

Song: “Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer

Panelists’ guesses: Michael Johnson, Carl Lewis, Ray J

How they feel under the mask: “I feel free, baby. I came here to win it all baby, that’s what I came here to do, win it all.”

Elephant

Image zoom Elephant Greg Gayne/FOX

Clues: drumming; bicycle poster; an ice cream cart; a store called Jessica’s; “Here’s the story of how I became the biggest animal in the kingdom.”; “I was a calf when I found my calling.”; “a one-man show”; “I went from canvassing park benches to leading the charge of a massive movement.”; “parading through white houses”; “Now I’m ramping up to a new calling.”

Song: “Friday I’m In Love” by The Cure

Panelists’ guesses: Lance Armstrong, Travis Barker, Tommy Lee, Beto O’Rourke

How they feel under the mask: “I do not do dance choreography at all but this costume and this mask gives me the confidence to go for it.”

Kitty

Image zoom Kitty Greg Gayne/FOX

Clues: a glass of milk; a telescope; pirates; a broken rose; “I feel at home among the weird and the wonderful.”; “a little bit of heaven where I can wipe the slate clean”; “Sometimes it feels lonely because people don’t think of me as the person I’ve become but the person I once was.”

Song: “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande

Panelists’ guesses: Paris Hilton, Julianne Hough, Nicole Richie

How they feel under the mask: “I am being somebody that nobody has ever seen before and has always been inside of me, so it’s great.”

RELATED VIDEO: ‘The Masked Singer’ Fans Think Jordyn Woods Is the Kangaroo: ‘I’ll Put Money on It’

Taco

Image zoom Taco Greg Gayne/FOX

Clues: a Rubik’s cube; VHS tapes; an anchor; a trolley car; “I’ve been a comforting part of your life for decades.”; “I’ve got plenty of seasoning and I’m in a new place.”; “My routine can get a bit mild.”; “To enchiladas and beyond.”

Song: “Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra

Panelists’ guesses: Regis Philbin, Bob Saget, Martin Short

How being under the mask differs from daily life: “This is how I dress normally. The weirdest thing about this experience is being ignored by everyone because they don’t know who I am. For the first time, I feel invisible.”

Mouse

Image zoom Mouse Greg Gayne/FOX

Clues: 1979; a football field; Warriors football team; a football play called Bang Bang Formation; “Don’t let my size fool you because my presence is larger than life.”; “I’ve always been a leader in my field.”; “As much as I love calling the shots and showing everyone who’s the boss, I also love having a walk-on role to play.”; “I never expect anything less than gold.”

Song: “Get Here” by Oleta Adams

Panelists’ guesses: Darlene Love, Maya Rudolph, Dionne Warwick

How being under the mask differs from daily life: “Not being able to talk. Yeah, you know, I’m a chatterbox and I love talking. I can’t say anything to anybody.”

RELATED: The Masked Singer Announces 45-City Live Tour — Featuring Local Celebrities!

Banana

Image zoom Banana Greg Gayne/FOX

Clues: a blue collar; a cowboy hat; a blowfish; partying on a school bus; “You’d think this was my first rodeo.”; “I’m the banana because I’m tough on the outside but a total smoothie on the inside and a total hoot to have at parties.”; “I just want to see you smile.”

Song: “A Little Less Conversation” by Elvis Presley

Panelists’ guesses: Bill Engvall, Ed Helms, Darius Rucker

If they always wanted to be the banana: “Technically no. My kid, I’m getting ready to work out, she hands me a banana and it’s a sign, so here I am, the banana. And I’m peelin’ it! I’m peeling the music!”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.