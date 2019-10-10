The Masked Singer introduced the final four of its 16 new season 2 contestants on Wednesday’s episode. Eagle, Flower, Fox and Penguin took the stage for the first time, but Eagle’s run on the show ended almost as soon as it began.

The Eagle was sent home at the end of the night and revealed to be Dr. Drew Pinsky.

“Very bizarre,” Pinsky, 61, told host Nick Cannon about his brief tenure on the Fox singing competition.

Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke offered their initial guesses for the last crop of disguised performers and Cannon tried to help facilitate by asking each contestant how they embody their character.

Image zoom The Eagle on The Masked Singer. Fox/YouTube

After the studio audience voted Eagle and Penguin as the losers of their faceoffs, they went head-to-head in the smackdown round. The judges ultimately sent Eagle packing after Pinsky’s performance of “These Boots Are Made for Walking.”

Pinsky joins this season’s already-eliminated contestants: videogame streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins (Ice Cream) and Olympic ice skater Johnny Weir (Egg), who were ousted during week 1, and fighter Laila Ali (Panda), who got the boot at the end of week 2’s show.

Here’s how everything went down when the remaining batch of Masked Singer newbies made their debuts on Wednesday:

Image zoom The competitors on the Oct. 9 episode of Fox's The Masked Singer. Michael Becker/FOX

Faceoff No. 1: Flower vs. Eagle

FLOWER

Clues: a doctorate degree from Temple University; baking; bedazzled sunglasses; crafting; “Some say I blossom in every field I plant myself in.”; “I don’t even go to the grocery store without lipstick or pumps on.”; “After sewing the seeds of this empire with my bare hands, I’m just ready to have a little fun and be free.”; “A vision of love.”; “What’s love got to do with it anyway?”

Song: “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton

Judges’ guesses: Bjork, Mariah Carey, Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessie J, Patti LaBelle

What makes them the Flower? “Because I’m beautiful and I smell so good.”

EAGLE

Clues: teaching a class; an old television; a serious health scare; loss of a parent; “I have soared to great heights as the face of my field.”; “I spent so much time listening to other people’s stories that I’ve neglected writing my own.”; “I’m gonna prove I don’t just hang out with rockstars, I am one.”

Song: “I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” by Meatloaf

Judges’ guesses: Adam Carolla, Craig Ferguson, Jeff Goldblum, Bret Michaels, Pauly Shore, Howard Stern

What makes them the Eagle? “Like an eagle, I can see things miles away that other people may not see.”

Winner: Flower

Faceoff No. 2: Penguin vs. Fox

PENGUIN

Clues: a hit list with classroom bully, comedy club owner, Hollywood casting director, exes, the press and myself listed; pictures of two females on her vanity; a sign that reads “I’m not your secretary”; “It’s in my DNA to strive for my voice to be heard.”; “My whole life I’ve been told I’m not pretty enough, not smart enough, not funny enough.”; “I’m leading the march, who’s with me?”

Song: “The Middle” by Marren Morris, Zedd and Grey

What makes them the Penguin? “Everything is not as black and white as it seems.”

FOX

Clues: comic book; playing videogames; a child fox playing videogames; “I’ve definitely done my best work at night.”; “Are you ready for a bedtime story little one?”; “Superhero persona who loves to entertain.”; “I dabbled in many different genres from Doogie to Doubtfire.”; “My two identities can finally become one.”

Song: “This Love” by Maroon 5

Judges’ guesses: Jamie Foxx, Tyrese Gibson, Wesley Snipes, Anthony Mackie

What makes them the Fox? “I’m quick, I refuse to be caged in and I’m crafty.”

Winner: Fox

SMACKDOWN

Eagle brought it on “These Boots Are Made for Walking” and Penguin boogied down to Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It,” which McCarthy deemed a “weird episode of Angry Birds” and Scherzinger called “twerk of the penguins.”

Ultimately, the judges chose Penguin to flap its wings into the next round.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.