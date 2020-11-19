Only two singers advanced to the Super Six on Wednesday's episode

The Masked Singer Double Elimination: Lonzo Ball and Dr. Elvis Are Sent Home During Group B Finals

The road to the Golden Mask trophy continued on The Masked Singer Wednesday night with the Group B Finals.

Crocodile, Seahorse, Serpent and Whatchamacallit competed for two spots in the Super Six, and like Group A did last week, they had an undercover friend or family member share clues about them before they performed. After each disguised singer took the stage, host Nick Cannon brought out a “mask from the past clue,” a previous contestant with a tie to one of the four remaining celebs. The past competitor shared a new piece of info about the current singer to help panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, along with guest judge Cheryl Hines, figure out their identity.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Cheryl Hines on The Masked Singer | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Seahorse started things off with an energetic version of Britney Spears favorite “… Baby One More Time” that Scherzinger, 42, called “spot on.” She said, “It might be Britney Spears up there."

Thicke, 43, said Crocodile “punched your ticket” to the Super Six with their take on another pop hit, Leona Lewis’ “Bleeding Love.” A hint from season 1’s Bee (a.k.a. Gladys Knight) about Croc being in a cult classic movie had the judges thinking Jared Leto or Justin Guarini might be under the outfit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Whatchamacallit got all the panelists to “Lean Back” when he delivered the rap track, garnering a range of guesses that included NBA stars and J.B. Smoove. Serpent closed out by tackling “Cool” by the Jonas Brothers — and dropping more medical-related hints.

Once the panelists and virtual audience voted for their favorite performance of the night, Cannon announced the first singer who would continue to the Super Six, as well as the first one eliminated. Accordingly, Seahorse secured their spot in the Super Six and Whatchamacallit got the boot.

Everyone except for Hines, who stuck with her guess of Smoove, thought an athlete would be under the hairy getup. And Jeong, surprisingly, nailed it with his suggestion of NBA star Lonzo Ball.

Image zoom Whatchamacallit; Lonzo Balll | Credit: Michael Becker/Fox; Getty Images

“I love music, I love performing, so this kind of brought it all together,” the basketball pro, 23, said after being unmasked. "And I knew my mom watches this so it’s going to definitely put a smile on her face when she sees me.”

Cannon asked the New Orleans Pelicans guard what he loved about performing as Whatchamacallit. “The best part is just coming out here and doing what I love to do without anybody judging me, not knowing who I am,” he said. “I had a lot of fun performing for y’all.”

After Ball performed as Whatchamacallit one last time, Cannon announced that Serpent would be the final masked celebrity taking it off on Wednesday. The panel's final guesses ranged from Daveed Diggs to Taye Diggs, but Scherzinger hit it on the head by figuring out that Singing Surgeon Dr. Elvis Francois was under the snake.

Image zoom Serpent; Dr. Elvis | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX; Dr. Elvis Francois/Instagram

“This is unbelievable,” said 35-year-old Francois, who went viral earlier this year with his cover of “Imagine.” "It’s a once in a lifetime kind of situation. Very different from what I do on a day-to-day basis, but something I’ll never forget the rest of my life."

The spine surgeon also called the show “an incredible way for us to move forward together.”

“I’m just happy to play a small part,” he said.

Jeong, 51, got emotional thinking about how Francois has contributed throughout the battle against COVID-19. “Your version of ‘Imagine’ got us through the pandemic,” the comedian said through tears.

Keep reading for more clues from Group B's loved ones.

Seahorse

Image zoom Seahorse | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Song: “… Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears

Clues: a campfire, a Christmas wreath; fried chicken and pickles from Nashville; two baby dolls; “What an emotional, euphoric ride it’s been as the Seahorse.”

From her spiritual advisor: "Lord knows that Seahorse is the real deal. I'll never forget the first time she came over, this girl next door with just a backpack and a guitar ready to work.”; “I didn’t expect such a raw, powerful voice so full of emotion.”; "She's just so unassuming, she doesn’t even know how good she really is.”; “I know you’ve put in tireless dedication and devotion.”

Mask from the past clue: “Seahorse was never in girl group,” from Astronaut (Hunter Hayes)

Crocodile

Image zoom Crocodile | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Song: “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis

Clues: an On-Air sign; a toy yacht; a Lucky Lizard scratch-off lotto card for $130,000,000; “Even I’m surprised by how much blood, sweat and tears I’ve put into each performance.”

From an Interviewer of the Stars: “Croc is my ride or die. We've been all around the world together. Once we traveled to six continents in 100 hours. And despite his hard exterior, he’s a total softie who puts his heart 100 percent into everything he does, even if it’s just playing videogames. He’ll battle with me all night because he’ll relentlessly go step by step to get the high score. Whether it’s videogames or The Masked Singer, when it comes to competing, this guy’s got a one-track mind.”

Mask from the past clue: "Croc was in a huge cult classic movie,” from Bee (Gladys Knight)

Judges’ guesses: Justin Guarini, Jordan Knight, Jared Leto

RELATED VIDEO: Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black Talk About Being the First Duo on 'The Masked Singer'

Whatchamacallit

Image zoom Whatchamacallit | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Song: “Lean Back” by Terror Squad ft. Fat Joe and Remy Ma

Clues: a coffeemaker; crown; the Queen’s Guard; two ping-pong paddles and three balls

From his high school teacher and mentor: “He had a good head on his shoulder, very focused and hardworking but he could still surprise you. I remember when he was a sophomore, he brought a senior girl to prom and I thought, ‘Oh man, he’s going to be sweating through his tux.’ But when he hit the dance floor, he busted out some serious moves.”

Mask from the past clue: “Whatcha’s already won a championship,” from Ice Cream (video game star Ninja)

Judges’ guesses: Carmelo Anthony, Lonzo Ball, J.B. Smoove

Serpent

Image zoom Serpent | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Song: “Cool” by the Jonas Brothers

Clues: an ambulance; Good Mayo; Good Peanut Butter, sunflowers; gloves and a cleaning bucket; “It’s so far from where I was just a few years ago.”

From his college roommate: “He suffered through a million setbacks but I remember the day when suddenly everything changed.”; “Serpent wasn’t looking for fame, fame found him.”; ambulance, “Imagine yourself in the Super Six”

Mask from the past clue: “Serpent has sung with one of you before,” from Eagle (Dr. Drew)

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.