The Masked Singer Devours the Taco on Its Path to the Finals

Let’s taco-bout the Group B Championships.

One week after shockingly unmasking the Mouse as living legend Dionne Warwick, The Masked Singer narrowed down Group B to the three performers who would move to the Super 9. Season 1 winner T-Pain joined panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke to help guess who might be underneath the Banana, Frog, Kitty and Taco costumes. Friends or family members of each singer appeared in their clue packages to offer hints about the celeb beneath the mask, and after each disguised performer took the stage, host Nick Cannon asked them to present one of the judges with a friendship bracelet that would serve as an additional clue.

Image zoom Panelists Ken Jeong (far left) and Nicole Scherzinger with guest judge T-Pain. Michael Becker/FOX

Wednesday night’s episode kicked off with a group performance by the remaining four contestants, who covered the Backstreet Boys’ “Larger Than Life.” Some extra clues flashed on the screen during their time on stage together, such as Frog’s reveal that he’s “opened doors for the biggest artists” and Kitty saying she’s “here to seal the deal.” Banana finds inspiration in doing laundry and Taco confessed, “I’ve enjoyed a lot of salsas in my lifetime.”

At the end of the show though, viewers learned more about Taco’s life since the studio audience and judges’ vote landed him in last place, resulting in his unmasking. Right before Taco revealed his identity, the panelists guessed Kelsey Grammer, Barry Manilow or Martin Short might be under the costume. So they were stunned to see Tom Bergeron on stage when the tomato head came off.

“This was the most work I’ve done in years,” the Dancing With the Stars host, 64, quipped after being unmasked.

Image zoom Nick Cannon and Tom Bergeron Michael Becker/FOX

Image zoom Tom Bergeron (second from left) with Dancing With the Stars judges (from left) Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli. ABC/Eric McCandless

See what Group B’s friends had to say about them on Wednesday’s episode.

Kitty

Image zoom Kitty Michael Becker/FOX

Clues from Kitty’s BFF: candlesticks; an encrusted decorative egg; white string lights; Kitty’s BFF is a girl with long electric green hair dangling from a balcony.; “She didn’t have a ton of friends and got bullied at school for being weird.”, “Whether she writing poems or directing horror movies we would star in, she’s always had a flair for the dramatic.”; “She said she could scare ghosts.”; “She may have the voice of an angel but it’s her dark side that will help her slay the competition.”

Song: “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert

Panelists’ guesses: Kristen Bell, Haylie Duff, Christina Ricci

Friendship bracelet: For Robin that says “fireworks.” — “I gave this to you because the first time we met was lit.”

Taco

Image zoom Taco Michael Becker/FOX

Clues from Taco’s famous friend: MEnu; a washboard; baked beans; “We have something extremely personal in common, we both help people when they get knocked down, when life hits them in low places.”; “We always find the humor in everything. It’s all about the laughs, right?”; “We both love our children, our little shrimps. I’m sure they’d be just as proud as I am to see their role model, Papa Shrimp Taco, in the limelight doing what he does best, entertaining you, America.”; “Cheers!”

Song: “Can’t Help Myself” by The Four Tops

Panelists’ guesses: Howie Mandel, Barry Manilow, Jerry Springer

Friendship bracelet: For Nicole that says “kiss.” — “Not to be corny but when I saw you you in person, you were perfect.”

Banana

Image zoom Banana Michael Becker/FOX

Clues from Banana’s daughters: No. 11; “He’s such a great role model.”; “When we were younger, Banana actually taught us how to drive by getting us go-karts. He decided to build a race track in our backyard.”; “He’s been through a lot of heartburn in his life but he’s always been able to laugh through anything.”

Song: “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers (Banana said he picked this song in honor of his dad who recently died.)

Panelists’ guesses: Michael Andretti, Larry the Cable Guy, Johnny Knoxville, Brad Paisley

Friendship bracelet: For Jenny that says “nineties love.” — “I’m just going to say we had a little chance to hang as friends. We had a great time and I love you. You are an awesome person.”

Frog

Image zoom Frog Michael Becker/FOX

Clues from Frog’s longtime friend: shampoo bottles and combs; a green bowtie; “I’ve known Frog since he was a tadpole.”; “I looked out for him when he was in L.A., even then he had an entourage.”; “I remember taking him to his first late-night talk show. It was way past his bedtime but I let it slide.”; “Life hasn’t always been easy for him, but he persevered and paved the way for so many people.”

Song: “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” by The Gap Band

Panelists’ guesses: Tommy Davidson, Ludacris, Omarion

Friendship bracelet: For T-Pain that says “all we do is win.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.