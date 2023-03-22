'The Masked Singer's' Country Night Brings 2 More Eliminations — and Some Clues from Special Guests!

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

Yee-haw! The Masked Singer saddled up for Country Night.

Host Nick Cannon threw on a cowboy hat and a glittering gold jacket to welcome back reigning champ Fairy.

In her clue package, Fairy called Linda Ronstadt a "dear friend" who has been rooting for her since she was 13. "Music is a huge part of my life," Fairy said.

She also introduced a fairy tale book with a blue ribbon for a new clue.

Fairy covered Bonnie Raitt's "Angel from Montgomery."

"I sang that song for the first time when I was like, 11 years old," Fairy said. "I had no idea what the lyrics meant or anything. But it stayed in my soul."

Comedian Bill Engvall brought out another clue: playing cards that add up to 21 — blackjack.

"I know something about winning, and with this hand, I could really take you to school," Fairy said.

Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke thought Fairy could be Jennifer Aniston (Jeong's guess), Mickey Guyton or Lori Harvey.

Axolotl came up next.

"She's very cute and rowdy, just like me," Axolotl said of her character in her clue package that also showed pom poms, a gold bell and a raw steak.

Axolotl said she transferred schools as a kid due to bullying and stopped eating due to the stress.

"One day during my darkest moment, I heard a song that helped me recover," Axolotl said. "I fell in love with the voice and eventually, the man. He helped me realize that the only way to make my life a perfect 10 was to build myself up instead of tearing myself down."

Axolotl put her spin on "Can't Fight the Moonlight" by LeAnn Rimes.

"That is the cutest costume," Thicke, 46, said.

NFL wide receiver Robert Woods presented an additional clue in the form of a football helmet with the number 2.3 million on it.

The panel thought Fairy might be wrestlers Nikki or Brie Bella, Alexa Bliss, or gymnasts Simone Biles or McKayla Maroney.

Last up, Macaw.

"He's everything that I'm not: flashy, confident and he sings country songs," Macaw said in their clue package.

The colorful bird explained that performing didn't always come naturally.

"My dad would bribe me with quesadillas to perform at our local Mexican restaurant and eventually I spread my wings on bigger stages," Macaw said. "But my pressure to always be the good son has brought me so much anxiety."

Now, Macaw said they learned to "take breaks and rest," so performing "fills me with glee."

Macaw performed Tim McGraw's "Live Like You Were Dying," causing McCarthy, 50, to call the parrot the night's frontrunner.

Country singer-songwriter Deana Carter delivered an additional clue — a silver medal — and a job offer!

"You should come on the road and open for me," Carter, 57, said to Macaw.

Macaw said of the medal, "It wasn't until I left the nest that I struck gold."

Elijah Wood, Zayn Malik and Hoobastank's Doug Robb came up as options for Macaw.

When it came time for the studio audience to vote for their favorite performance, Axolotl received the fewest number of votes and had to unmask. McCarthy's guess of WWE star Bliss, 31, ended up being correct.

From there, Fairy and Macaw partook in the Battle Royale, known this week as the Do-si-do. They each gave their best on Shania Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much."

Both contestants impressed the judges, but they ultimately chose Macaw to advance. That left Fairy to unmask, revealing actress Holly Robinson Peete underneath.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.