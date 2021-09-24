Masked Singer Continues Season 6 Premiere With What 'Might Be the Biggest Upset' in Show History

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Hitting the books! The Masked Singer's two-night premiere continued with a Back-to-School themed Thursday night.

Host Nick Cannon announced on Wednesday's episode that Mother Nature would be the second Group A contestant going home and unmasking after Octopus, who turned out to be Los Angeles Lakers player Dwight Howard. Thursday's episode started off by revealing Mother Nature's identity as Vivica A. Fox.

"This has been exhilarating," the actress, 57, said after being unmasked. "I challenged myself. You know, I've done so many things in my career, and I've never done anything like this before."

vivid a fox Credit: Michael Becker/FOX; Leon Bennett/Getty

The former Soul Train dancer also had some words for judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. "I want to say to the panel, obviously, you guys are all amazing," Fox said. "Keep making dreams come true and having a great time doing it. I love you all!"

Before the remaining Group A singers — and two new wildcard contestants — took the stage, Cannon, 40, introduced the Take It Off Buzzer to the panelists. "If you're 100 percent certain you know the identity of a singer, you can hit the Take If Off Buzzer," he explained. "And if you're right, the singer must unmask on the spot and will be sent home immediately."

If a judge predicts correctly, they'll receive two extra points towards the Golden Ear trophy. But if they guess incorrectly, the panelist will be "sufficiently punished," according to Cannon. And only one judge can use the Take It Off Buzzer per group.

Group A kicked off Thursday night's round of performances with wildcard contestant Hamster. "Unfortunately, my body is shaped very much like a hamster," Hamster said in his clue package. "And also I felt stuck in a bit of a wheel going round and round." Visual clues included jumping jacks, a carrot and a poster for Alcatraz Island. Hamster also said, "I'm kind of like the guy who's always jumping from one project to the next with my famous friends."

For an additional clue, Cannon brought out Hamster's locker — sticking with the school theme — to reveal a baseball bat and a stuffed animal strawberry. "It's sunny and I like to play baseball," Hamster said.

THE MASKED SINGER: Skunk Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

Skunk then talked in their clue package about being a whiz kid back in their school days. "School was always easy for me," Skunk said. "I had a full-ride scholarship when I got some unexpected news that changed everything. I was forced to take a different course but I learned life lessons I'd never get in the classroom." The video showed books titled U.S. Government, Expect the Unexpected, Big Book of Acting and Iron Out Your Swing. Despite having to put their dreams on hold, Skunk said, "That pivot in my life was the greatest degree I could ever get."

The black-and-white critter crooned a version of James Brown's "It's a Man's Man's Man's World" that caused Thicke, 44, to declare that Skunk possessed "the voice of God." Skunk's locker contained French finals, squad tryouts and a projector. "Because of miseducation, I am always ready for the action," Skunk said.

The "miseducation" reference caused the judges to toss out Lauryn Hill as a possibility for Skunk's identity, along with Yolanda Adams, Fantasia Barrino and Jill Scott.

Next, Pufferfish revealed that they couldn't listen to music or go to the movies during their school-age years because "my household was very religious." "When I first rose to fame, I definitely turned heads," Pufferfish continued in their clue package that also showcased a diary and a cardinal. "Some of the things I wore got people talking back at church."

THE MASKED SINGER: puffer fish Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

Pufferfish bopped along to "Levitating" by Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby, and her locker showcased a spelling bee champion sash. The judges thought the sea creature could be Nelly Furtado, Vanessa Hudgens or Zoë Saldana.

Bull followed up by admitting in their clue package that they "marched to the beat of my own drum" while in school. "There was one place that I felt the most free to be myself, my garage," Bull continued. "In that dusty space, I created my own world." Bull said their "shows were always sold out, at least in my head" and held up a picture of the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The bovine animal served up a fiery rendition of "What Hurts the Most" by Rascal Flatts. "That was a beautiful, heartfelt performance," Scherzinger, 43, said, complimenting his range. Then cheerleaders hopped out of Bull's locker. "I've always been a fan of school spirit," Bull explained. "Nothing makes me happier than the cheer of the crowd."

Last up for the night, second wildcard contestant Baby. "I was part of a baby rat pack and we was famous for throwing punches and getting our hands dirty in the action," Baby said in their clue package that showed the White House and a police officer. The giant infant boasted about "blockbuster hits" and an "award-winning album," and claimed to have replaced Arnold Schwarzenegger in an action movie.

Baby belted "You're The First, The Last, My Everything" by Barry White causing Scherzinger to say, "Surprisingly, you have a really great voice." After Baby's performance, Cannon picked up Baby's bottle. "I have a lot of kids," Cannon said. "I know how this works."

Baby's locker revealed that the newborn failed driver's ed because of too many high-speed chases. That caused the judges to suspect action stars like Vin Diesel, Hugh Jackman, Chuck Norris and Will Smith.

Finally, it came time for the studio audience, panelists and superfans at home to vote for their favorite Group A performance. When the vote came in, Cannon couldn't believe the results.

"This might be the biggest upset in Masked Singer history," he said.

Cannon proceeded to reveal that Pufferfish would be taking off their spiky mask. Underneath: Toni Braxton, who wore a face mask under her costume to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

toni Braxton Credit: Michael Becker/FOX; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

"I had to be extra cautious," the singer and actress, 53, said.

Still, Braxton enjoyed her time on the show. "It was so much fun," she said. "You took me away from being so scaredy cat and thinking about this whole thing that's going on. It was nice to feel light for a moment."