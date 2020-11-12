The remaining disguised celebs battled it out for a spot in the Super Six on Wednesday night's episode

Three costumes faced off for a spot in the Super Six on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer, but only two would move on.

Popcorn, Snow Owls and Sun kicked off the Group A Finals with a joint performance of Pink's "Raise Your Glass," which also featured additional clues about each of them. Blimps above the stage indicated that Snow Owls have an "empty nest," Popcorn scored a "touchdown," and Sun possesses some "chalk rock."

Image zoom Snow Owls and Popcorn on stage with host Nick Cannon | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

Niecy Nash joined judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke to make her best guesses for the remaining contestants, and famous friends and family members, who also donned disguises, spoke in each competitor's clue package and offered up a game-changing clue after their loved one took the stage.

Sun gave the first solo performance of the evening with their take on "Piece of My Heart" by Janis Joplin, and their Sol Mate gave additional hints about Sun's identity. Snow Owls sang "The Prayer" by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion and their Branchy Buddy confirmed the birds are a couple, not a brother-sister duo.

Popcorn closed out with Jessie J's "Domino" and her Royal BFF revealed that Popcorn had been guessed on the show before.

With only three undercover characters left in Group A, the performer who received the most votes from the audience and judges would automatically go through to the Super Six. The other two would have to fight it out in the Smackdown round. Once the votes were in, host Nick Cannon revealed that Sun would move on to the Super Six, and Popcorn and Snow Owls would have to battle for the final spot.

Snow Owls continued with the Dion hits and gave a countrified rendition of "Because You Loved Me." Popcorn answered with a sultry version of "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" by Bryan Adams. The judges faced a tough decision but ultimately chose Popcorn to advance to the Super Six, meaning Snow Owls would take off their masks.

Image zoom Snow Owls; Clint Black and Lisa Hartman | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX; Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Once the lovebirds wiggled out of their white, feathery masks, the country singer, 58, and his actress wife, 64, appeared.

"When I first saw the costumes I actually cried because they're so beautiful but they're so sweet," Hartman said of the Snow Owls outfit. "I couldn't wait to get into them."

Black shouted out the judges for making their Masked Singer experience a good one. "You guys are no Simon Cowell, that's all I'm going to say," the Grammy winner quipped. "You all are so nice and made us feel good every time."

Read on for what the singers' friends and family revealed about them during the Group A Finals.

Sun

Image zoom Sun | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

Song: "Piece of My Heart" by Janis Joplin

Clues: four plastic cows; a beach chair; angel wind chimes; a picture of the Northern Lights; a black car; a canteen water bottle; "I never thought returning to the stage after all these months would've looked quite like this."; "Honey, take the wheel."

From Sun's Sol Mate: taking road trips in their RV; a sandcastle; Baltimore; Alaska; Mexico; "We realized we don't need much to be happy, we just need each other."; "I know Sun really misses entertaining people. You know, she's never taken this long of a break from spreading her light to the rest of the world."

Game-changing clue from Sun's Sol Mate: "The sun is actually golden. Yup, she's got at least one single that went certified Gold."

Snow Owls

Image zoom Snow Owls | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

Song: "The Prayer" by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion

Clues: a Roy Rogers drink; the Parthenon; a rocking horse; a spaceship; "Sharing the stage is new to us, but being together up here feels more and more like home."

From their close friend Branchy Buddy: "They've been perching on arms for over 20 years now. For two total opposites, they really complement each other. Sir Owl always pushed Lady Owl to believe in herself and Lady Owl, well, she's finally gotten him to settle down a bit with all that horsing around. He's got the louder voice of the two and sometimes I feel like Lady Owl gets overlooked. So it's been amazing to watch her step out from his shadow and truly shine."

Judges' guesses: Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, Amy Grant and Vince Gill, Brad and Kim Paisley

Game-changing clue from Snow Owls' Branchy Buddy: "Two Snow Owls sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G."

Popcorn

Image zoom Popcorn | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

Song: "Domino" by Jessie J

Clues: bunny ears; a deer stuffed animal; a sewing kit; Matzo ball soup; "I couldn't do it without my own personal cheerleader, her royal highness, my queen BFF."

From their Royal BFF: "I know Popcorn through a mutual friend, technically a queen associate. I don't have to tell you my BFF has an amazing voice but I can never get her to sing at my famous karaoke parties. Such a royal pain. At least she's singing for you all here, on a stage I've been on before. Now everyone can revel in her majesty."

Game-changing clue from Popcorn's Royal BFF: "Not only have I been here before, but in the show's history one of you has also guessed Popcorn."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.