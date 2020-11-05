"What you guys do here is why I wanted to do this," the eliminated celeb said of why they entered the Fox signing competition

The Masked Singer worked its magic on Wednesday night for the Group C playoffs.

The performances continued with the first Group C contestant, Mushroom, who served up myriad Mean Girls references in their clue package and stunned with a take on Cher's "If I Could Turn Back Time."

"You might be unbeatable,” McCarthy told Mushroom. Broccoli went on to serenade Scherzinger with Lionel Richie's "Hello" and McCarthy thought she pieced together a clue with numbers that corresponded to the name "Frank."

Squiggly Monster kept the show going with a rendition of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones, which Jeong called "the most fun performance of the night." Cannon also asked Squiggly Monster a fan question from Twitter about whether he'd been married. "Oh yes, I'm married, but Nick, I never got your wedding gift," Squiggly Monster joked.

Jellyfish wrapped up the evening by offering hints about her parents' importance in her life and giving a soulful cover of Patsy Cline's "Crazy." Said Scherzinger: "That was definitely the performance of the night."

Once all the votes had been counted, Cannon announced that, despite campaigning in his clue package, Squiggly Monster received the least amount of votes and wouldn't be moving forward in the singing competition. McCarthy and Thicke both put Bob Saget down for their first impression guesses, and Jeong switched his from Fabio to the Full House star. Even guest judge Brady suggested Saget — and they were all right!

Image zoom Bob Saget; Squiggly Monster | Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty; Michael Becker/FOX.

"What you guys do here is why I wanted to do this," said the actor and comedian, 64. "Because, you know, we're all going through a tough time. I get to be part of your joy and it's needed so bad. They said, 'Do you want to be Squiggly Monster?' And they sent me a picture and I said, 'Yeah!' "

Jeong recalled when he first encountered Saget at a comedy club early on in his career and the How I Met Your Mother narrator offered support. "You can tell when someone is special and when someone is funny and someone is a comedian at heart," Saget said. "Not only that, but you were a doctor — you gave me a free exam."

When Cannon asked Saget about the best part of being in the Squiggly Monster consume, the America's Funniest Home Videos host quipped: "Taking it off."

Keep reading for more details on how the Group C playoffs played out — and clues about the remaining undercover celebs.

Mushroom

Image zoom Mushroom | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

Song: "If I Could Turn Back Time" by Cher

Clues: North Spore High School; Santa; a burn book picturing season 3's Kangaroo; two black beetles; orange juice, an egg and a pancake; a tiara; "Even as a young shroom I knew I was offbeat."; "I had totally different roots."; "You can't sit with us."; "I was around strange food and customs."; "Under the surface, we're all entangled as one, even a porcini or cremini can be a prom queenie."; "Once I embraced being a nerd, an outcast, I could proudly share my unique gifts."; "My weirdness has led me here but now it's time to fetch the Golden Mask."

Magic lamp clue: a brain, because “a mind is a terrible thing to waste but it makes for a pretty sweet clue.”

Broccoli

Image zoom Broccoli | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

Song: “Hello” by Lionel Richie

Clues: a photoshoot; 900; the Copacabana; an anchor; 3-7-2-6-5; FoodFellas; an anchor; "I feel like I'm a success story for The Masked Singer diet plan."; "I dreamed of being a superfood that enriches people's lives."; "I had dinner with a legendary friend, the Big Cheese."; "After pulling an all-nighter, I cooked up a beauty that really packed a punch."; "I made something special but even I couldn't imagine the classic I created, and all from one meal."

Magic lamp clue: black 26 on a roulette wheel – "Take this clue for a spin and you may land on my identity if you're lucky."

Squiggly Monster

Image zoom Squiggly Monster | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

Song: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones

Clues: The Oval Office; The White House; popcorn; a baby; a penguin; getting a football thrown at your crotch; season 4's Snow Owls; a pineapple; crepes; "an inconvenient truth"; "Who wouldn’t want to be this sexy Squiggle?"; "While I have a colorful exterior, there is more than meets the eyes."; "As a little Squiggle, I was bullied for being different. And I was struck over and over by a barrage of tragedies."; "I found that laughter was my best medicine."

Magic lamp clue: a teddy bear since “I'm here to bare it all and that starts with this very cuddly clue.”

Jellyfish

Image zoom Jellyfish | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

Song: “Crazy” by Patsy Cline

Clues: Big Bird; yoga; 7:20; cereal; a family of four; a movie projector; a candle; a lightsaber; "I'm super competitive."; "I'm usually one of the best at what I do."; "I'm here without the people who pick me up when I fall."; "My parents are the sea’s knees."; "There's my ride or die, Papa Jelly. He helped engineer my whole career and taught me the best life hacks."; "For years, he'd wake up at 3 a.m., put me in the car and I'd wake up hours later at gigs in faraway lands."; "XOXO Papa J."

Magic lamp clue: a tiger — "If u can earn your stripes and pounce on this clue [rolls tongue]."