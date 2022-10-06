The 'Brady Bunch' Brothers Have a Devilish Idea for a 'Masked Singer' Costume for Their Onscreen Sisters

Here's the story... of three lovely mummies!

Brady Bunch alum Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland got themselves wrapped up in another project alongside each other — but instead of assuming their respective roles as Greg, Peter and Bobby Brady, they teamed up as contestants on The Masked Singer.

"It might've been 53 years ago that we met, but we've been sort of revolving — and evolving — in each other's worlds for those 53 years," Knight tells PEOPLE exclusively. "So we are respectful, close friends and know each other very, very well."

The former costars were revealed as The Mummies on Wednesday night's episode of Fox's hit series — and while the clues made sure to hint at the stars' beloved 1969 sitcom, Williams admitted to channeling Greg Brady's memorable alter ego of the past.

"I like to think of it as living the Johnny Bravo dream, but just in a different sort of costume," the actor shares in reference to The Brady Bunch episode titled, "Adios, Johnny Bravo."

Williams, Knight and Lookinland reveal how they were approached to do The Masked Singer, which of their Brady Bunch costars they would want to see compete on the show next and more!

What made you want to do The Masked Singer — and most importantly reunite The Brady brothers?

Barry Williams: All they had to do is ask. It's a wonderful show. Plus, the production itself wanted to have three Bradys and that was something that appealed to us because we like each other, we get along, and we work well together. Although I will say that Michael Lookinland and I probably jumped in a little faster than Mr. Knight did.

Christopher Knight: Because I don't sing and the Bradys had been hovering around singing since nearly the beginning. I've always been sort of along for the ride and it hasn't been comfortable, but we're family first and foremost!

Mike Lookinland: My lead-in to being on The Masked Singer was a phone call and I said, "Masked Singer, seriously, you're kidding, right? When do I have to be there?" That was it. That was all. "Tell me when are where, and I'll be there!"

How did working alongside each other now on The Masked Singer compare to when you were kids on The Brady Bunch?

Knight: It might have been 53 years ago that we met, but we have been sort of revolving in each other's worlds — and evolving, not just revolving for those 53 years. So we are respectful, close friends and know each other very, very well.

How did you end up with the mummy costumes on The Masked Singer?

Knight: The Masked Singer team had several ideas for our costumes. They presented The Mummies to us … and we loved them! We thought it was great. It just made a lot of sense — being ancient.

Were any of the clues in reference to The Brady Bunch and any of your costars?

Lookinland: There was the Hawaii reference. There were all the sibling and family references. I thought it was too easy. But that said, I know who we are, so I come from a little bit of bias.

Barry, you played Greg on The Brady Bunch. Did you embrace your inner Johnny Bravo during your performance?

Williams: Oh, absolutely! I like to think of it as living the Johnny Bravo dream, but just in a different sort of costume.

Does that mean you were the leader of the brothers? Who was the strongest out of the three in the competition?

Knight: This is part of this 53-year legacy that we assume Barry's going to be the leader in whatever way that is depicted. Even if it's just assumed. But I think when we looked at the costumes, it was pretty clear which one was the dominant mummy, but we were okay because that's the way we lived forever. There's no need to assume anything differently. We still conform to our original placement.

Lookinland: That reminds me. When they presented us with the renderings of our costumes, [production] said, "Wow, you guys are easy!" We all fell into our decades-old roles. I said, "I'll take that one." Chris said, "I'll take that one." Barry goes, "I'll take that one." And we were done. That was it. The process of choosing which costume took less than 10 seconds!

Williams: Despite whoever's leading, the way I think of it is that no one is more important than the other one.

You all sang your own songs on The Brady Bunch with bops like "Sunshine Day." Chris, is the rumor true that your mic was turned off while recording back in the day?

Knight: I never had a solo because that wasn't within my capability — but in all the chorus stuff, I would just stand back from the mic so my voice wouldn't ruin that tape. So was my mic off? No. But now with The Masked Singer, I would've loved it if they would've turned off my mic, but that wasn't an option.

In The Masked Singer, your speaking voice is disguised. Chris, you're no stranger to voice changes because your Brady Bunch character's voice changed, but for different reasons. Was your teenage voice really changing when you had to sing "Time to Change"?

Knight: No, my voice didn't change for another four, five years — and it changed more gradually than it was depicted in the show. When they wrote into the show that my voice was cracking, I thought they were pointing fun at it. That wasn't what the show was about, but that's what my little mind at the time saw it as.

Was there formal training when you sang on The Brady Bunch? And if so, how did that help you on The Masked Singer?

Williams: I studied voice, but that was not offered by [The Brady Bunch] studio. I did that independently — and to my knowledge, no one else had any formal vocal training. Now, throughout our adult lives, Mike Lookinland is in a band, and he is a singer and a musician. I've been doing productions and singing my entire life as well. I have a trio now, too. So I don't think there was much dusting off to be done.

Lastly, who else from The Brady Bunch cast could you see do well if they were to go on The Masked Singer? Who do you think could win it all?

Lookinland: I'd say the obvious answer is Florence Henderson, who is unfortunately no longer with us. She was a huge hit on Dancing with the Stars.

Knight: I would hope, after this, that The Masked Singer finds a way to get Maureen [McCormick], Eve [Plumb] and Susan [Olsen] to commit to doing the other half. Perhaps as demons, I don't know. And then we'll see how well they do.

Williams: You may have given them an idea.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.