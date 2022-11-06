Another Competitor Lands a Spot in 'The Masked Singer' Season 8 Semifinals on '90s Night

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer went back to the '90s on this week's episode.

Tag Team opened the show with "Whoomp! (There It Is)" and judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke brought major '90s vibes with their bright neon looks.

Walrus started off the fight for Lambs' crown by introducing himself as a '90s heartthrob.

In his clue package, which featured a cat named Jenny and a photo captioned "summer to remember," Walrus said you could find him "at your local mall surrounded by a full house of screaming fans, signing autographs and taking pictures with your mom."

His career started "when I tap danced on the desk of a late-night talk show legend," Walrus said. "That was just the beginning of my heartthrob origin story." Walrus added that he has "a catchphrase that's still permanently cemented into pop culture."

Walrus covered "Two Princes" by Spin Doctors.

"You are no joke," Scherzinger, 44, told Walrus.

*NSYNC's Lance Bass provided an additional clue in the form of a CD. "This mix is made to give you a break from heartache — and yes, they're all my TV theme songs," said Bass, 43.

The panel suggested Joey Lawrence, Mario Lopez or John Stamos could be under the Walrus outfit.

Next up: Milkshake.

Milkshake rapped his clue package and said that "ever since I was a kid, I was making hits." The dairy dessert also said he "dropped a mixtape and it was certified fire" and referred to himself as the "biggest name in the game."

The clue package showed a baseball swing, peach pits and orange juice.

Milkshake kept the rapping going when he performed Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Jump On It."

Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel presented Milkshake's additional clue: "A playlist that's perfect for your pregame, main event and after party. Just ask Wiz and Snoop."

NFL players Ezekiel Elliott and Tyreek Hill and rappers LL Cool J, DJ Jazzy Jeff and T.I. all arose as possibilities for Milkshake's identity.

Finally, Lambs return to defend their crown. "We gotta stay hocused — I mean focused," one of the Lambs said in their clue package. The package included popcorn, a diamond ring and an old TV and film reel.

Lambs sang "Ironic" by Alanis Morissette. "You previous little Lambs are going straight to the semifinals with the crown," Scherzinger said.

Bass provided one final clue for the night. "Go your own way and cruise the country with your besties," he said. "Turn those daydreams into a reality."

The judges thought the Lambs could be SVW or The Chicks.

Then it came time for the panel and judges to vote for their favorite performance of the night. The contestant who received the least number of votes would unmask immediately.

Host Nick Cannon revealed that — shockingly — Walrus would be going home first. Under the tusks and yellow raincoat appeared Thicke's guess of actor Lawrence, 46.

That left Lambs and Milkshake to face off in the Battle Royale. They both put their spins on "What Is Love" by Haddaway.

When the judges voted again, Lambs' slowed down version of the '90s dance hit won them the crown — and a spot in the semifinals.

Milkshake would be the final competitor of the night to unmask and when he did, NFL player Le'Veon Bell emerged on stage.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.