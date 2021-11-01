The Masked Singer Announces 2022 Tour Coming to 50 Cities

The Fox reality competition will hit the road beginning May 28 in St. Louis

Don't put away those masks just yet! The Masked Singer will be heading on tour next year.

After being unable to tour last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Masked Singer National Tour will stop in 50 cities in 2022, Right Angle Entertainment and Outback Presents announced Monday.

The tour, which kicks off May 28 in St. Louis, will consist of fan-favorite characters from the show, performances and surprise celebrity guests.

Each of the stops will have a celebrity guest host from the series, plus one local celebrity who will perform in a top-secret disguise. The audience will attempt to decipher clues to guess the identity of the undercover star before they take off their mask at the end of the night.

masked singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

The Masked Singer National Tour will travel to Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Denver, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Milwaukee and Seattle, among other cities. Tickets go on sale Wednesday.

THE MASKED SINGER Credit: FOX via Getty Images

Previous Masked Singer winners include rapper T-Pain (season 1), actor, comedian and TV host Wayne Brady (season 2), The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss (season 3), singer LeAnn Rimes (season 4) and 98 Degrees frontman Nick Lachey (season 5). Season 6 will name winners of Group A and Group B who will then go on to compete for the Golden Mask trophy.