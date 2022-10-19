This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Broadway greatness came to The Masked Singer for Andrew Lloyd Webber Night Wednedsay.

The English composer, 74, even showed up for the occasion and joined Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke on the panel.

Maize started off the evening by mentioning in his clue package "doing impressions of the greats" and "hoping to be discovered."

"I moved to the city and struggled to find my place in this business of show," the corn said.

The package also featured a yellow bird, the Statue of Liberty and a calendar with a wedding cake on it.

Maize sang "Heaven on Their Minds" from Jesus Christ Superstar.

After, an additional clue stated: "TV, stage, movies, even hosting, Maize has fans frozen to their seats."

The judges guessed Matthew Broderick, Mario Cantone, Jonathan Groff and Nathan Lane.

Mermaid swam onto the stage next.

"It wasn't a straight shot to success," Mermaid said in her clue package that included two white birds, a record and a movie score. "Right when my career was just taking off, a horrible accident led to a major setback. I was petrified I would never be the same, let alone preform, but God had greater plans for me."

The majestic sea creature additionally teased being "a big a legend as you are Lloyd Webber."

Mermaid put her twist on "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Lloyd Webber called it "absolutely wonderful to hear it sung by a girl as good as you."

Mermaid's post performance clue stated that she had entered Library of Congress.

Cher, Gloria Estefan, Roberta Flack and Gloria Gaynor all came up as possibilities for Mermaid.

Last up: Robo Girl.

"Stepping up into the spotlight on Andrew Lloyd Webber Night feels a little out of my comfort zone," Robo Girl admitted in her clue package. "'Cause for much of my career, I've lived in the shadow of superstars."

The package showed a surfboard and two jars of honey and mentioned a stage name.

"With 86 cents to my name, I booked a job that changed my life forever," Robo Girl said, adding, "I not only found my own pretty little spotlight, but gained the most magical fandom in the world. They've given me supernatural confidence."

Robo Girl belted "Bad Cinderella" from Bad Cinderella.

"I watched you and I thought of a margarita," said Scherzinger, 44.

Robo Girl's additional clue teased, "While on tour, Robo Girl holds her own opposite multi-Grammy winner."

The panel tossed out Cara Delevingne, Jenna Dewan, Becky G, Selena Gomez, Lucy Hale and Keke Palmer for Robo Girl's possible identity.

Host Nick Cannon announced that the time had come for the studio audience and panel to vote for their favorite performance of the night. The contestant who received the fewest number of votes would immediately unmask — the other two would face off in a Battle Royale.

Cannon, 41, revealed Maize would go home first. And underneath the corny costume popped Sex and the City's Cantone, 62.

Then Robo Girl and Mermaid belted "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" from Evita, and the judges decided Mermaid should move on. Accordingly, Lloyd Webber deemed Robo Girl the new reigning queen.

Upon being unmasked, another one of the panel's earlier guesses — "I Will Survive" singer Gaynor — appeared.

"I love you all," the two-time Grammy winner, 79, said to her fans. "Keep watching, keeping living and most of all, keeping love."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.