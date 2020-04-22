Masked Singer: After the Mask After Show Announces Guests Rob Gronkowski, Sherri Shepherd and More

Image zoom Getty Images (3)

Try not to mask your delight — The Masked Singer kicks off its After the Mask after show Wednesday night following the hour-long elimination episode.

Nick Cannon resumes hosting duties and will bring each week’s unmasked contestants on to perform once more. Previously announced additional guests include Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong, frequent guest judge Joel McHale, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, this season’s T-Rex JoJo Siwa and Kelly Osbourne, who performed as Ladybug on season 2.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that judge Jenny McCarthy and her husband Donnie Wahlberg, Sherri Shepherd (season 2’s Penguin) and Rob Gronkowski, who performed this season as White Tiger and just came out of his retirement from the NFL, will also make appearances on The Masked Singer: After the Mask in the coming weeks.

Image zoom Rob Gronkowski performing as White Tiger. Greg Gayne/ FOX

Osbourne’s mom Sharon joins the panel desk on Wednesday night’s episode of the Fox singing competition, which will see Banana, Frog, Kitty and Rhino face off as they fight for the Golden Mask. The Masked Singer recapped the season 3 journey last week with a singalong episode during which no one got eliminated. Two weeks ago, though, Kangaroo got unmasked as model and social media star Jordyn Woods.

Image zoom Jordyn Woods as Kangaroo. Michael Becker/FOX (2)

“I wanted to show people a different side of me that even I didn’t know existed before doing the show,” Woods, 23, told PEOPLE.

The Masked Singer: After the Mask premieres on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET and will run for four weeks on Fox.