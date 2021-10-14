The Masked Singer Adds a Wildcard Contestant to Group B and Sends 1 Star Home

The Fox reality competition hosted date night on Wednesday when Banana Split, Cupcake, Mallard, Queen of Hearts and newcomer Caterpillar took the stage

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Wednesday night meant date night on The Masked Singer this week, and Group B brought the romance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Duo Banana Split kicked off the lovefest by talking in their clue package about their recipe for a perfect love song. That included: "a pinch of fantasy, a splash of pain and a little dab of reality," but Ice Cream preferred "heart" instead of reality. The video showed a globe, a medical kit with a red cross and a potato masher. Ice Cream sang Michael Bublé's "Cry Me a River" while Banana accompanied on piano.

"You're a legend," judge Nicole Scherzinger said.

THE MASKED SINGER: Banana Split Credit: FOX

Following each performance, the disguised celebrities did some speed dating with the panel, rounded out by Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke. After the judges asked Banana Split about whether they kiss on the first date, if they've dated anyone on the panel ("I went to Costco with Ken," Banana joked) and if they prefer a big party or a small gathering, the pair decided they'd date Scherzinger, 43, because "we have a ball together," Ice Cream said.

Cupcake came up next and admitted, "I've had many husbands."

"I am a hopeless romantic," the sweet treat continued in her clue package, which also displayed a needle and thread. "I have often called myself a Black Liz Taylor because if I fall in love with a guy, I'm all in."

THE MASKED SINGER: Cupcake Credit: FOX

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Cupcake crooned "Finesse" by Bruno Mars and during the speed dating portion quipped that she'd advise her younger self: "Date, don't marry."

"I think I would connect with you, Nick," Cupcake told host Nick Cannon. "We both got double trouble."

Cannon, 41, didn't quite understand that reference but thought it might have had something to do with his children. "I have two sets of twins," he said.

The panel tossed out Jackée Harry, Grace Jones and Tina Knowles-Lawson as guesses for Cupcake — and her BFF Jane Fonda offered a video message to the baked good. "Last time we had dinner was a real blast, but now I'm regretting I didn't order dessert," Fonda, 83, said. "Give 'em hell out there! I'm rooting for you, sweetie!"

RELATED VIDEO: Dwight Howard Surprised His Mom and Niece By Going on Their Favorite Show — The Masked Singer!

Queen of Hearts continued the evening by swiping through a dating app that offered up Dwayne Johnson as a potential suitor in their clue package. "I've definitely loved and lost, but hey, that don't mean I can't get back on the horse," the queen said. Queen of Hearts added that their ideal man would be someone with "emotional intelligence," adding, "He should be smart, he should be handsome, he's outdoorsy."

Despite never having sung in French before, Queen of Hearts belted "La Vie En Rose" by Édith Piaf. "That is by far one of the best vocal performances in six seasons on this show," Thicke, 44, said.

THE MASKED SINGER: Queen Of Hearts Credit: FOX

Queen of Hearts revealed during speed dating that they like to "read, ride motorcycles or hike" in their free time and named the Alps as their favorite place they've ever traveled. The royal decided they matched with Jeong, 52. "We would both have a roasting hot first date," Queen of Hearts said.

Mallard swam onto the stage next with a performance of Flo Rida's "My House" that they dedicated to their wife, whom the duck revealed in their clue package they met in fourth grade. "My wife's so supportive," Mallard added.

THE MASKED SINGER: Mallard Credit: FOX

During speed dating, Mallard named Olivia Newton-John as their first celebrity crush and called their dimples their favorite physical feature on themselves. Mallard decided they'd date McCarthy "because I feel like we could sit on the couch and get on the same wavelength."

To close out date night, Cannon brought out Group B's first wildcard contestant: Caterpillar. "Ultimately, my life has been all about metamorphosis," the insect said in their clue package that showed a basketball and the Great Lakes. Caterpillar shared that they left home at a young age, slept in their car and "started stealing to make ends meet."

"My parents used to tell me I was going to end up in jail, and boy, were they right," Caterpillar admitted.

THE MASKED SINGER: Caterpillar Credit: FOX

The bug then gave a touching rendition of Beyoncé's "If I Were a Boy" that McCarthy, 48, called "a frontrunner performance." Caterpillar — who revealed during speed dating that they prefer texting to calling and have been cheated on — thought they connected most with Thicke.

The judges thought they picked up boy band vibes from Caterpillar, suspecting the Backstreet Boys' Howie Dorough or AJ McLean might be underneath the pink and yellow outfit.

Then it came time for the panel, studio audience and superfans at home to cast their vote for their favorite performance. With the votes counted, Cannon announced that Cupcake had received the least amount and would have to unmask.

When the sugary confection popped off their costume, The Pointer Sisters' Ruth Pointer — whom Scherzinger guessed! — appeared.

Cupcake; Ruth Pointer Ruth Pointer | Credit: FOX; John Medina/Getty Images

"I did what I came to do," Pointer, 75, said after being unmasked.

The "Jump (For My Love)" singer also confessed to being an avid Masked Singer viewer. "I'm a huge fan of the show," she said. "I've been watching it the whole time."