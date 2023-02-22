Ken Jeong Makes a Correct Guess on 'The Masked Singer' 's ABBA Night: 'I Never Get Anything Right'

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

Here we go again!

The Masked Singer's ABBA Night featured '70s style, special guests and two more unmaskings. Host Nick Cannon and judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke got into the spirit and opened the show by grooving along to "Mamma Mia."

Then last week's winner, Medusa, returned to the stage and offered up an additional clue: Coldplay's Chris Martin.

"While I may look like I could turn someone to stone into this thing, I'm actually a bit of a softie underneath," Medusa said in their clue package.

Medusa started off ABBA night with the Swedish group's megahit "Dancing Queen."

Afterward, former Bachelor Nick Viall delivered one more clue to the stage in the form of an airline ticket to Tokyo, flight number 1996.

"I've taken a tour of the world and I love it," Medusa said. "Want to know where I'm from? Take a little look closer."

The judges thought Medusa could be singers Tove Lo or Lorde, Martin's daughter Apple or his girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

Night Owl made her debut next.

"I broke records and topped charts at just 17," she said in her clue package. "You could say I paved the way for Britney, Christina, Nicole."

The package also showed a Long Island iced tea and an hourglass. "I'm a straight up triple threat," Night Owl added.

The feathery bird sang "Fernando."

"I am totally blown away by you," McCarthy, 50, told Night Owl.

For Night Owl's extra clue, a child dressed as Napoleon brought out bubble gum. "If you're feeling blue, give this a chew. It's sweet and bubbly, just like me," Night Owl said.

The panel tossed out singers Paula Abdul, Belinda Carlisle, Debbie Gibson and Kylie Minogue as possibilities for Night Owl's identity.

Rock Lobster closed out ABBA Night.

"I've been in movies and TV shows since you were a kid and I can't believe 10 million people watch me dance for 15 seconds on the daily," Rock Lobster said in his clue package that showed two joker cards.

The crustacean referred to himself as "a weird neurotic mess" in school and said he got expelled three times.

"One day, on a dare, everything changed," Rock Lobster continued. "I shared my quirks with an audience and now the things that got me in trouble are the things I get paid for."

Rock Lobster put his unique spin on "S.O.S." and ran off stage at the end of his performance.

"I feel like a princess in a fairytale," Rock Lobster said after the performance.

Drag entertainer Shangela came out with one final clue for Rock Lobster, a gavel.

"I'm a great judge of character, that's why I know these people have no idea who this character is," Rock Lobster said.

Howie Mandel, Martin Short and Steve-O arose as possibilities for Rock Lobster.

When it came time for the studio audience to vote for their favorite performance of the night, Rock Lobster finished last. He unmasked and turned out to be 67-year-old comedian Mandel, whom Jeong, 53, had guessed.

Jeong jumped up on the panel desk and proclaimed, "I never get anything right!"

That left Night Owl and Medusa to face off in the Battle Royale, each putting their own twist on ABBA's "The Winner Takes It All."

The judges voted and chose Medusa to continue their reign, which meant Night Owl would unmask.

Underneath the glam white costume popped out McCarthy's guess, 52-year-old pop star Gibson.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.