Ken Jeong Makes a Correct Guess on 'The Masked Singer' 's ABBA Night: 'I Never Get Anything Right'

Medusa took on two new competitors — Night Owl and Rock Lobster — on the Fox competition's ABBA Night Wednesday

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on February 22, 2023 09:01 PM
The Masked Singer, Ken Jeong
Photo: Michael Becker/FOX

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

Here we go again!

The Masked Singer's ABBA Night featured '70s style, special guests and two more unmaskings. Host Nick Cannon and judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke got into the spirit and opened the show by grooving along to "Mamma Mia."

Then last week's winner, Medusa, returned to the stage and offered up an additional clue: Coldplay's Chris Martin.

"While I may look like I could turn someone to stone into this thing, I'm actually a bit of a softie underneath," Medusa said in their clue package.

The masked singer recap
Michael Becker/FOX

Medusa started off ABBA night with the Swedish group's megahit "Dancing Queen."

Afterward, former Bachelor Nick Viall delivered one more clue to the stage in the form of an airline ticket to Tokyo, flight number 1996.

"I've taken a tour of the world and I love it," Medusa said. "Want to know where I'm from? Take a little look closer."

The judges thought Medusa could be singers Tove Lo or Lorde, Martin's daughter Apple or his girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

Night Owl made her debut next.

"I broke records and topped charts at just 17," she said in her clue package. "You could say I paved the way for Britney, Christina, Nicole."

The masked singer recap
Michael Becker/FOX

The package also showed a Long Island iced tea and an hourglass. "I'm a straight up triple threat," Night Owl added.

The feathery bird sang "Fernando."

"I am totally blown away by you," McCarthy, 50, told Night Owl.

For Night Owl's extra clue, a child dressed as Napoleon brought out bubble gum. "If you're feeling blue, give this a chew. It's sweet and bubbly, just like me," Night Owl said.

The panel tossed out singers Paula Abdul, Belinda Carlisle, Debbie Gibson and Kylie Minogue as possibilities for Night Owl's identity.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Lachey Jokes About the Craziest Guesses Given on The Masked Singer

Rock Lobster closed out ABBA Night.

"I've been in movies and TV shows since you were a kid and I can't believe 10 million people watch me dance for 15 seconds on the daily," Rock Lobster said in his clue package that showed two joker cards.

The crustacean referred to himself as "a weird neurotic mess" in school and said he got expelled three times.

"One day, on a dare, everything changed," Rock Lobster continued. "I shared my quirks with an audience and now the things that got me in trouble are the things I get paid for."

The masked singer recap
Michael Becker/FOX

Rock Lobster put his unique spin on "S.O.S." and ran off stage at the end of his performance.

"I feel like a princess in a fairytale," Rock Lobster said after the performance.

Drag entertainer Shangela came out with one final clue for Rock Lobster, a gavel.

"I'm a great judge of character, that's why I know these people have no idea who this character is," Rock Lobster said.

Howie Mandel, Martin Short and Steve-O arose as possibilities for Rock Lobster.

When it came time for the studio audience to vote for their favorite performance of the night, Rock Lobster finished last. He unmasked and turned out to be 67-year-old comedian Mandel, whom Jeong, 53, had guessed.

The masked singer recap
Michael Becker/FOX; getty

Jeong jumped up on the panel desk and proclaimed, "I never get anything right!"

That left Night Owl and Medusa to face off in the Battle Royale, each putting their own twist on ABBA's "The Winner Takes It All."

The judges voted and chose Medusa to continue their reign, which meant Night Owl would unmask.

Underneath the glam white costume popped out McCarthy's guess, 52-year-old pop star Gibson.

The masked singer recap
Michael Becker/FOX; getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Related Articles
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19019 -- Pictured: (l-r) Robert Sieber, Danielle Olivera -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'Summer House' Star Danielle Olivera and Boyfriend Robert Sieber Break Up After 2 Years Dating
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Kylie Jenner Says She Feels Most 'Connected' to Kim Kardashian, but Her Favorite Sister 'Changes over Time'
Vanderpump Rules: Lala Warned Raquel Not to Date Tom Schwartz Unless 'We Want Bodies Laying Everywhere'
'Vanderpump Rules' : Lala Warned Raquel Not to Date Tom Schwartz Unless 'We Want Bodies Laying Everywhere'
Nick Viall Masked Singer
Former Bachelor Nick Viall Trades Roses for Clues About Medusa's Identity on 'The Masked Singer'
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the Republic Records VMA After-Party at Catch on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Republic Records)
'RHONJ' : Melissa Says No Thanks to Teresa's Bridesmaid Offer — 'Like an Ex-Boyfriend Saying I Want You Back'
love is blind season 4
'Love Is Blind' Returns for Season 4 This Spring with a Cast of Seattle Hopefuls
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke celebrate the 4th of July
'Summer House' : Drama Swirls Around Carl and Lindsay as 2 Roommates 'Confront Our Demons'
THE BACHELOR - “2701” – Zach’s Journey to find love begins! Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man. The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses on this first evening like no other on “The Bachelor,” premiering MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
'The Bachelor' Goes Virtual After Zach Shallcross Tests Positive for COVID: 'We Made the Most of It'
Darcey Silva Says Georgi Being the Best Man in Her Sister Stacey’s Wedding
Darcey Silva Says Ex Georgi Serving as Best Man in Her Twin Stacey's Wedding Is 'a Recipe for Disaster'
Richard Belzer PaleyLive NY Presents - 'Homicide Life on the Street: A Reunion'
Revisit Richard Belzer's Heartwarming 'Parting Scene' on 'Law & Order: SVU'
Nicole and Mahamoud, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day' : Red Flags Keep Popping Up for Nicole and Mahmoud as His Family Dubs Him a 'Little Spoiled Sweetheart'
Gabe and Isabel photographed for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 4
'90 Day' 's Isabel Admits She Was 'a Bit Scared' Before Getting Intimate with Gabe — but Found It 'Incredible'
Debbie and Oussama, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day' : Crystal-Loving 67-Year-Old Debbie Defends Love for 24-Year-Old Osama as Son Says It 'Makes Me Sick'
90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : 'Impatient' Daniele Beefs with Yohan over His Meat Business as She Jabs That He's the 'Wife'
Rishi and Jen 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Rishi Continues to Hide His Engagement to Jen — Even When His Mom Urges Him to 'Find a Girl'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Jen Shah Reports to Prison to Start Her 6.5-Year Sentence for Telemarketing Fraud Scheme