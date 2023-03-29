'The Masked Singer' 's '80s Night Brings Out a Reality Star and an Emmy-Nominated Actor

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer traveled back to the '80s on Wednesday night.

Young MC kicked off the night with his hit "Bust a Move," and host Nick Cannon and judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke got in on the fun.

Three new undercover celebrities entered the race for the Golden Mask on '80s Night, with Doll coming to the stage first.

"I was a weirdo and when it came to a voice, forget about it, it no one wanted to hear it," Doll said in their clue package.

The package also featured a house full of animals, a birdcage, hairspray, a playbill and a mention of being "expendable."

Michael Becker/FOX

"One day, I found other lost misfit dolls and we started our own crew," Doll continued. "My toy troupe and I were having such a good time, but the man came in and said we as too strange and tried to knock us out."

Doll covered "Don't You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds.

Actor Erik Estrada brought out an additional clue for Doll. But before he could present it, McCarthy gushed over the CHiPs star.

"I got a thing for guys that play cops on TV, and you were the first," McCarthy, 50, told Estrada, 74. "In the '80s, I had a poster of you on my bedroom wall."

Michael Becker/FOX

Then Estrada offered up a new clue: ghostwriter.

"While my movie career is scary, it's my work with a multi-Grammy-winning artist that still blows me away," Doll said.

Doll garnered guesses of Skid Row's Sebastian Bach, KISS's Gene Simmons and McCarthy's husband Donnie Wahlberg, which she pointed out couldn't be right because the New Kids on the Block member had been sitting in the audience.

Scorpio introduced themselves next.

Michael Becker/FOX

"There's nothing more I love than being over the top," Scorpio said in her clue package that also showed sports balls and a tailor.

Scorpio discussed growing up in a small down and working at bars and fast food restaraunts in order to afford to get out.

"After years of trying to be other people, ironically, the key to my fame was actually: just be myself, even if that makes me the villain sometimes," she continued. "Truthfully, I'm fine if the gossips say I'm a wild thing."

RELATED VIDEO: Jewel Jokes That Her Family in Alaska Probably Still Doesn't Know She Won The Masked Singer

Scorpio put her twist on "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper.

For her additional clue, Young MC, 55, had dancers do The Sprinkler.

"I'm never the one doing it, but even I know that watering your property is important," Scorpio said.

Kim Cattrall, Heidi Klum, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne, Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna all came up as options for Scorpio's identity.

Moose rounded out the show.

In his clue package, Moose performed surgery on a teddy bear and enjoyed a beer with dinner. Moose referred to himself as the "king of your favorite show," wore a letterman jacket and sent a gift to Santa.

Michael Becker/FOX

Moose tackled "The Power of Love" by Huey Lewis and the News and Thicke, 46, called the performance "charming."

Actress Charlene Tilton brought out another clue for Moose — the phrase "acceptance speech."

"I haven't had much use for any of those," Moose said. "I've got a few in the trunk of my car, in the bottom of a sink."

The panel suggested actors John Goodman, Jon Lovitz, Ed O'Neill and George Wendt for Moose.

Unfortunately, Moose's time on the show didn't last long, as Cannon, 42, announced that the lumberjack received the fewest number of votes when the studio audience picked their favorite performer of the night.

When Moose unmasked, six-time Emmy-nominated Cheers alum Wendt, 75, appeared.

Michael Becker/FOX, Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Scorpio and Doll went head-to-head in the Battle Royale, each putting their spin on Duran Duran's "Hungry Like the Wolf."

The judges chose Doll to stick around in the competition, meaning Scorpio would reveal their identity.

Under the trendy scorpion costume? Reality star Quinn, 34.

Michael Becker/FOX, Charley Gallay/Getty

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.