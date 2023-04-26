'The Masked Singer' : 3 Contestants Battle It Out for a Chance to Rejoin Season 9 After Being Saved

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

Not everyone gets a second chance, but Gargoyle, Mantis and Medusa each did when they received a shot at staying in the competition during The Masked Singer's Battle of the Saved.

Gargoyle, Mantis and Medusa had the Ding Dong Keep It On bell rung on them earlier in the season and on Wednesday, they got a chance to compete for one more shot at taking home the Golden Mask trophy.

Medusa went first.

"I had to constantly prove myself to people that I was worthy of their time and energy," Medusa said in their clue package, which also showed a sun.

The mythological creature covered "Mercy" by Shawn Mendes.

"That performance alone could win this," judge Jenny McCarthy told Medusa.

Nicole Scherzinger added, "Whenever you're on that stage, you don't take one second for granted. You never hold back."

Medusa felt the love. "I felt very emotional just singing this song and to have this reaction, I'm going to replay this in my mind forever, so thank you."

For an additional clue, Medusa presented the word "alias."

"Here I'm known as Medusa and at home I'm known by my name," Medusa said. "But to the world, I go by something completely different."

The panel, which also includes Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, suggested Susan Boyle, Kesha and Lorde for Medusa.

Gargoyle took the stage next.

"I've got more experience being the underdog than anyone else," he said in his clue package. "I've been in squads that always had to prove that they deserve to be in the national spotlight."

A gold bear appeared in the clue package, too.

Gargoyle tackled "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love" by Usher featuring Pitbull and then offered up "pregame" as his extra clue.

"Whether I'm listening to my own track or one of the greats, music always gets me in the zone," Gargoyle explained.

The judge guessed NFL player DeSean Jackson and actors Michael B. Jordan and Anthony Mackie for Gargoyle.

Mantis closed out the solo performances, revealing in his clue package that The Masked Singer "is my daughter's favorite show" and that "I'm not known as a singer." It also featured a baseball diamond.

"I've been outside of the box for most of my career," Mantis continued. "I don't fit in a lot of people's classic mold of the leading man. Very, very rarely have I ever felt like I was anybody's first choice. I've always felt like I had to earn it."

Mantis sang "You Really Got Me" by The Kinks.

Afterwards, Mantis explained his extra clue, "maverick."

"I've won awards for my independent spirit but the real reward is having more movie credits than Ken," the six-legged insect said.

The panel thought Mantis could be actors Steve Buscemi, Brendan Fraser or Thomas Lennon.

Then, host Nick Cannon instructed the audience to vote for their favorite performance of the night. The two contestants who received the fewest votes would compete in the Battle Royale.

Cannon, 42, announced that Mantis would be the first one to go home. The bug unmasked as actor Lou Diamond Phillips.

"Donnie and I were literally talking about you last week," McCarthy, 50, remarked, referring to her husband, Donnie Wahlberg.

Gargoyle and Medusa went head-to-head in the Battle Royale, each putting their spin on Fall Out Boy's "Centuries."

The panel ultimately picked Medusa to rejoin the competition, leaving Gargoyle to unmask.

Underneath the Gothic creature costume: Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.