The Masked Singer: 2 Celebrities Are Eliminated During Super 8 Round

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Groups A and B came together for the first time for Wednesday's Super 8 round.

Piglet kicked off the double episode by discussing in their clue package how they received a sign from God after veering off course. "My life hasn't always been smooth sailing," Piglet shared. "Not so many years ago, I was lost. I'd given up on my dreams, moved back home with my parents and even broke my finger. It was a perfect storm of despair."

The Masked Singer Credit: Fox

After listening to a church sermon that spoke right to Piglet, "I packed up my stuff and changed course to L.A. to go after the life I always wanted," the swine added. The video also showed a peace sign foam finger, two pairs of sunglasses and a UFO. Piglet rocked out to "The Pretender" by Foo Fighters and then host Nick Cannon brought out Piglet's favorite food: cotton candy.

"This classic sweet treat reminds me of one of my very first jobs," Piglet explained.

Panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, joined by guest judge Rita Wilson, suggested Piglet could be singers Lance Bass, Nick Jonas or Adam Levine, or NFL stars Eli or Peyton Manning.

The Masked Singer Credit: Fox

Robopine came up next and revealed in his clue package that he struggled with depression, but that coming on the show had given him "a new confidence."

"Growing up in my house was tough on my self-esteem," Robo said. "I used to love singing in the shower, but my family would always yell 'shut up,' so I never had the confidence to chase my dreams until one summer I was riding my bike and I stopped by a block party. My neighbor begged me to sing in front of everyone and I was terrified, but I took the mic, closed my eyes, I just went for it."

The Masked Singer Credit: Fox

The clip additionally featured block letters, an upside-down black cat, a toothbrush and hamburgers.

Then Robopine performed a sultry smooth rendition of Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" that Jeong, 51, called "epic." For his food clue, Robopine brought out a lobster that represented a family tradition from his childhood in Costa Rica. Robo brought in guesses of R&B singer Aaron Hall and actor-singers Terrence Howard and Jamie Foxx.

Chameleon kicked it old school with their version of "Regulate" by Warren G featuring Nate Dogg which they dedicated to their childhood hero.

"Ever since I was a little chameleon, I walked to the beat of my own drum," Chameleon said in their clue package, which included a briefcase with #2 printed on it. "I idolized a certain legend that I thought was the flyest and would've jumped through hoops to get to meet. I considered him the great of all time in his arena — the G.O.A.T. When I got older, I got to meet him through a contest I won at a local radio station. It felt like I won the championship. Eventually, I even worked alongside of him, the two of us as a team. And now I'm lucky to consider him a true friend, my ride or die."

After hearing Chameleon break it down, Wilson, 64, said of the color-changing lizard: "This guy sounds like a professional."

Chameleon's food clue came in the form of fried bird and cricket cake, because they support the troops. The panel suggested rappers Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy and Waka Flocka Flame, as well as NBA player Kyrie Irving. Then Cluedle-Doo crashed the stage with a new clue: that Chameleon had been nominated for a Golden Globe. That caused the judges to toss out rapper Wiz Khalifa and Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as guesses, too.

Newcomer Yeti skated onto the stage next with Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco's "Lonely." The icy creature said in their clue package that they felt lonely after things went wrong following "a once in a lifetime role that created an avalanche of success."

"My ego caused tons of chaos and it all blew up," Yeti admitted. "I blamed everyone else."

The Masked Singer Credit: Fox

Luckily, Yeti got another chance. "When I got the twice-in-a-lifetime chance to do it again, I realized I was actually to blame for the mess so I left my ego behind," Yeti continued in the video, which included a stuffed dog, line dancing and Happy New Year paraphernalia.

Yeti presented donuts for their food clue, which caused Scherzinger, 42, to guess "Thong Song" singer Sisqó because of the treats' "O" shape. The rest of the panel believed YouTuber Todrick Hall and singers Mario and Justin Timberlake could be possibilities for Yeti's identity.

Russian Dolls brought the energy back up with their take on Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" — and messed with the judges by having a fourth doll join them. In their clue package, the dolls confessed, "There was a time when we actually felt like everyone gave up on us." The clip showed teacups reading "Eat, Pray, ?," "Made in Milwaukee," Indiana Avenue and scenes in New York City, where the group hinted they sold out Carnegie Hall. For their food clue, Cannon wheeled out a bowl of red jellybeans.

The Masked Singer Credit: Fox

The Russian Dolls got the Jonas Brothers, Hanson and Boyz II Men as guesses. "I think you guys may take this competition," McCarthy, 48, told the dolls.

Before Crab sang Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight," he recalled in his clue package about feeling claustrophobic under the mask. "Having that panic attack brought me back to being a kid where the same thing happened at my first talent show," Crab said, adding that he eventually got discovered at a talent show.

The Masked Singer Credit: Fox

Cannon, 40, unveiled marshmallows as Crab's food clue. "My kids love 'em even more than me," Crab said. The judges hypothesized that Bobby Brown, Flavor Flav, Ray Parker Jr. and Keith Sweat could be beneath the crustacean.

Seashell delivered '80s vibes with Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now." In her news broadcast-themed clue package, though, Seashell admitted, "I was terrified being vulnerable on stage." The video showed $119, "Twister, Twister," TNT, Seashell Scout Cookies and a Christmas tree.

The Masked Singer Credit: Fox

Although Cluedle-Doo stole Seashell's food clue, the judges managed to guess comedian Sarah Silverman and actresses Scout Willis and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Black Swan dedicated their heartfelt cover of Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody" to their mom, who Swan said in their clue package gave them the gift of music. "It was just me and my mom in a one-bedroom apartment," Black Swan shared. An "I'm late" sign, two gnomes, a glass slipper and a shark fin headband appeared in the video as well.

Black Swan called their food clue — fish crackers — "my favorite snack as a kid." Then the judges shared their guesses: pop stars Kesha, JoJo and Demi Lovato.

The panel and virtual audience proceeded to vote for their favorite performance of the night and the two undercover singers who received the fewest votes got the boot. Cannon announced that first, Crab would be taking off his disguise.

To much surprise, Jeong's first impression guess of Brown, who McCarthy also predicted, turned out to be correct. When Crab removed the mustached mask, the New Edition alum appeared.

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX; Paras Griffin/Getty

"This suit is way too tight for that," Brown, 52, joked of why he didn't bust out any of his signature dance moves on the show.

One more singer still had to go in order to narrow the group down to the Spicy 6, and Cannon announced that unfortunately, it'd be Seashell heading home. Underneath the sparkly sea treasure: Sister, Sister star and former The Real co-host Mowry-Housley.

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"To have made it just like, this far means a lot because I have heard those voices back there. It was like, what the hell?" the Disney Channel vet, 42, said after being unmasked. "But I had so much fun!"