The Tulip, Cricket, Cotton Candy, Exotic Bird, Sloth and Zebra are among the costumed characters that will be competing on the Masked Singer spinoff.

The Masked Dancer Reveals Costumes of Disguised Celebrities in New Promo

More disguised celebrities are going undercover to showcase their talents!

This December, Fox's new reality dance competition series The Masked Dancer is set to premiere — and when it does, numerous masked celebrities will be wearing elaborate costumes as they put on their dancing shoes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As seen in a promo released Wednesday, the Tulip, Cricket, Cotton Candy, Exotic Bird, Sloth and Zebra are among the costumed characters that will be competing on the Masked Singer spinoff.

"This December, Fox is bringing you more masked celebrities — with a twist," a voiceover says in the promo, which promises "shocking surprises," "bigger names" and "insane moves."

While audiences will have to wait each week to see who is revealed, Britney Spears, Fergie and Lionel Richie are among the A-list names guessed by the judges.

“We’ve begun filming The Masked Dancer with incredible new talent on both sides of the mask, and can’t wait to share the series with viewers,” Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment, said in a previous statement, according to Deadline. “Craig Robinson is hilarious as always in his role as host, and Ken, Brian, Ashley and Paula are the perfect blend of personalities to lead our awesomely weird world of masks into a whole new genre!”