'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 5 Trailer Sees Midge Chase 'Big Life' in Comedy as She Breaks Rules to Get There

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's fifth and final season premieres April 14 on Prime Video

March 20, 2023

Midge Maisel is more than ready for the big time — and she'll stop at nothing to achieve her dreams.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's fifth and final season is quickly approaching, and with that comes the show's first trailer. And this time around, Midge's dreams are bigger than ever before.

"What drives Midge Maisel?" an interviewer asks the housewife-turned-comedian.

"I want a big life," she says. "I want to break every single rule there is."

Maisel Season 5 - First Look Images
Courtesy of Prime Video and Philippe Antonello

The trailer sees Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) questioning what comes next in her career. But it's not been an easy journey for the comedian thus far. She's found her "big break" a few times throughout the first four seasons, though it's never come simply — or for long.

"It's two steps forward, three steps back, and I'm tired of it," she says.

Fortunately for Midge, she can count on those around her for support, including her best friend and agent Susie (Alex Borstein).

"This is it. This is the break," Susie says. "They'll see you for what you are — a goddamn star."

Maisel Season 5 - First Look Images
Courtesy of Prime Video and Philippe Antonello

Midge isn't the only one feeling the heat. "We seem to be experiencing bad luck," Midge's dad Abe (Tony Shalhoub) says as a New York complex goes up in flames.

As Midge climbs the ladder to stardom, taking important meetings, stepping on stage again, and plotting her fame with Susie, she's also taking a new step in her love life … maybe. Midge spends time with Milo Ventimiglia's still-unnamed character, though she shuts him out of a New York subway with a tiny wave.

Maisel Season 5 - First Look Images
Courtesy of Prime Video and Philippe Antonello

As clips of Ventimiglia roll on, and Midge tries is struggling to balance her life, her father gives her a piece of questionable advice: "Not one person who has ever accomplished anything of worth in life has ever been happy."

Frustrations build as Midge chucks a glass across the room. But her sights remain set on her making it big.

"I'm gonna get this," Midge declares as the trailer ends. "You'll see."

Maisel Season 5 - First Look Images
Courtesy of Prime Video and Philippe Antonello

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's fifth and final season premieres April 14 on Prime Video. The first four seasons are now streaming.

