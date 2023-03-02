'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Returns for Its Fifth and Final Season This Spring

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will debut the first three episodes of its fifth and final season on Prime Video April 14

By
Published on March 2, 2023 11:00 AM

Midge is coming back to the small screen for one last hurrah.

Prime Video announced Thursday The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return for its fifth and final season will premiere on April 14, sharing the news in a teaser video. Viewers can dive straight into three new episodes on premiere day. Additional episodes will air weekly through its series finale.

According to the streamer, season 5 will see Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) "closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away."

The newly-released season 5 teaser shows Midge bombarded with paparazzi cameras. But she strikes a pose and turns her head to the side in confidence.

Season 4 followed the ever-confident Midge getting back on her feet after being dumped from fellow comic Shy Baldwin's (Leroy McClain) tour in season 3. After moving back in with her parents, beginning an affair and starting work as a strip club emcee, Midge will re-enter the comedy scene in season 5 — and she'll be ready to climb to the very top.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Season 5 Key Art
Amazon Prime Video

It's currently unknown what's in store for Midge, though series creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino have known "exactly" what the "last moment" of the series will be since wrapping season 4.

Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph star alongside Brosnahan.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premiered its critically-acclaimed first season on Prime Video in 2017. Filming for the final season concluded in November.

"That's a series wrap on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," lead Brosnahan, 32, wrote on Instagram at the time. "This thing was lightning in a bottle. A cast, a crew and creators who got to time travel for five years together."

Added Brosnahan, "It changed my life. I'm eternally grateful. I'll have more words later, but for now… Thank you and goodnight."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's first four seasons are now streaming on Prime Video. Season 5 premieres on April 14.

