The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Hits the Long, Bumpy Road to Stardom in Season 3 Trailer

“This is the big leagues, kid. Gotta start acting like professionals,” Susie cautions Midge in the glitzy first trailer for season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

After the second season ended with her accepting an offer from Shy Baldwin to hit the road as his opening act, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and her trusty manager (Alex Borstein) hit the road together. And in the new trailer, we see the duo coping with the ups and downs of life on tour.

There are airplane rides, fans begging for autographs, USO dancing girls, yachts, film sets, costumes, flashing lights, courtrooms, conga lines, and for Susie, networking. Lots of networking. We also learn the difference between a prostitute and a comedian (one gets paid more), and get a hint at trouble brewing between Midge her would-be fiancé, Dr. Benjamin Ettenberg (Zachary Levi).

We also get a glimpse at newcomer to the series, Sterling K. Brown. While we don’t know much about Brown’s role in the season, he’s been vocal about his excitement for joining the award-winning comedy. Back in April, he announced his casting by saying, “The Palladinos were kind enough to write a little something for your boy, and I said yes … I’m getting together with Midge and it’s going to be awesome.” (The Palladinos being Maisel creators Dan Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino.)

And eagle-eyed Gilmore Girls fans will spot Liza Weil — who played Paris Geller on the beloved series — in a first look at her still-mysterious Maisel role.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Amazon series will return later this year, and it won’t just be Midge who’s embarking on a new adventure. In the season 2 finale, Susie was offered a new gig, managing superstar comedian (and one-time Midge adversary) Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch) — an opportunity that’s bound to be as challenging as it is lucrative.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel seasons 3 hits Amazon Dec. 6, 2019.

