A Recap of How The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 Ended Before Season 4 Premieres

Here's how things ended for the main players in season 3, including Midge (Rachel Brosnahan), Joel (Michael Zegen), and more

Get ready for more laughs, because The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is finally returning to our TV screens!

After a long wait, the Amazon Prime Video series starring Rachel Brosnahan as a stand-up comedian will officially return for season 4 on Feb. 18.

From all the new drama to the introduction of Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia's new characters (both of whom you'll recognize from Gilmore Girls, which was also created by Maisel team Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino), there is already so much to look forward to in the new season.

Of course, seeing that season 3 premiered all the way back in December 2019, you're probably wondering where exactly the hit series left off. We'll break down how things ended for the main players in season 3, including Midge, Joel (Michael Zegen), and more.

What happened to Midge on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3?

Most of season 3 follows Midge's first USO show as she tours with Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain). Towards the end of the season, Midge develops a close friendship with Shy, who eventually comes out to her as gay.

In the final episode, Midge opens for Shy's big showcase at Harlem's legendary Apollo Theater. Nervous about the whole experience, Shy's manager Reggie (Sterling K. Brown) encourages her to talk about Shy and the USO tour, however, some of her jokes nearly out Shy to the audience. As a result, the season ends with Reggie kicking her off of the tour.

What happened to Susie on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3?

In addition to traveling around with Midge for the USO show, season 3 also sees Susie (Alex Borstein) get a new client, Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch), who has a vendetta against Midge. Though this initially causes friction between Midge and Susie, the two eventually patch things up.

Throughout the season, Susie works with Sophie to get her on Broadway, which eventually ends disastrously when Sophie suffers stage fright on the opening night, leading to bad reviews, and the play closes shortly after.

What happened to Joel on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3?

During season 3, Joel and Midge's relationship goes through some ups and downs. Following their one-night stand at the end of season 2, the two officially settle their divorce.

However, it doesn't last long as Joel later travels to Las Vegas to see Midge perform and they tie the knot again during a drunken night together. They eventually agree to divorce again.

In season 3, Joel also opens a nightclub venue, which he quickly discovers has an illegal casino in the basement. In the process of opening the nightclub, Joel connects with a woman named Mei (Stephanie Hsu), who helped him procure the space, and they eventually start dating.

What happened to Rose and Abe on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3?

After leaving his job at Columbia University, Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Rose (Marin Hinkle) are forced to leave their apartment behind, since it was owned by the university. As a result, the couple moves in with Joel's parents.